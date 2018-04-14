The Knicks reportedly have reached out to the representatives for David Fizdale and Jerry Stackhouse, and will interview Fizdale for their coaching vacancy this week.

Fizdale attended Golden State Warriors practice Friday and told reporters there that he would be meeting with the Knicks and Suns for their coaching openings.

The Knicks fired Jeff Hornacek Thursday morning after he went 60-104 in two seasons. Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry said they would be conducting an open coaching search.

They said they are looking for someone who can relate to players, has strong defensive principals and will hold players accountable. Other potential candidates for the job include Mark Jackson, Jay Wright, Monty Williams, David Blatt, Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd.

“We talked to people in the NFL, we talked to people in Major League Baseball, we talked to other NBA executives about coaching searches, what they think good culture and chemistry as a team is,” Mills said. “It has to be someone that understands today’s player, and today’s player is very different than yesterday’s player, you have to be a person that understands who these guys are, where they come from, what their basketball journey is, understand the complexity of today’s NBA game, from an analytics standpoint, from a physical development standpoint, from a player development standpoint, a good coach is willing to embrace all those things.”

Fizdale went 50-51 in a little more than a year as Grizzlies coach. He guided them to a 43-39 record and playoff berth last year. This season, he clashed with Marc Gasol and was let go after 19 games. But Fizdale is well-respected and liked by players around the league, including LeBron James.

Before then, Fizdale spent eight seasons with the Heat as an assistant or associate coach, and was there during Miami’s recent four-year Finals run. Heat guard Dwyane Wade spoke highly of Fizdale when Miami was in town toward the end of the season, and also said he was heavily involved in player development.

“He’s a phenomenal coach,” Wade said. “He has a great offensive mind, but he has defensive principles with the Miami Heat. Pat Riley has instilled in every coach that’s come here. He’s a good manager of personalities as well.

“The sky’s the limit for whatever organization is going to get him and give him an opportunity to really put his fingerprints on an opportunity for a long time. One thing about the coaches in Miami they all go up the ranks, they all do everything before they become a head coach. He can break down film as well.”

Stackhouse played in Detroit and has ties with Perry, who was an executive with the Pistons. Stackhouse spent one season as a Raptors assistant coach, and the past two coaching their G League team, the Raptors 905. They reached the championship round both years.