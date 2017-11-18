Updated November 18, 2017 6:50 PM

MORE FREEDOM, LESS TRIANGLE

LeBron James enjoyed his visit to New York this week. He rode the subway, carried the Cavs to victory over the Knicks and took a couple of shots at Phil Jackson. One came while he was giving Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek credit.

“They’re playing some good basketball,” James said. “I think the coach, Jeff Hornacek, is finally . . . with the release of the old fella, he’s finally allowed to implement what he wants to do on the team and it’s showing it’s very effective.”

Translation: when the old fella left, the triangle offense went with him. Everyone knew that was going to be the case, and that Jackson’s departure would allow Hornacek to actually coach the style he wants to coach.

It’s working thus far, although the Knicks couldn’t get anything going offensively in Toronto Friday. The Knicks have been playing faster, they look more comfortable and they’re off to a better start and anyone could have expected or predicted.

“We’re not running the stuff we did last year,” Hornacek said.

A collective “whew” can heard inside the Knicks’ locker room.

Last season was tough for Hornacek because he had to mix his style with the triangle. Then around the All-Star break, Jackson told Hornacek to run just the triangle. It didn’t work. The players weren’t happy, and trust in Hornacek and Jackson waned.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After a loss late last season, Kristaps Porzingis said “from top to bottom” there was “a lot of confusion.” The offense changed midseason and the Knicks didn’t have basic defensive tenets. They changed how they guarded teams game-to-game.

They’re still not a great defensive team. But the Knicks have principles and philosophies that aren’t changing. Offensively, they’re playing freer, and Hornacek is coaching with more freedom since president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry are letting him run what he wants.

“He’s running his own stuff without anybody coming in and telling him what to do or how to do it,” Porzingis said on 98.7 FM ESPN Radio this week. “I think from the top down you can feel that there’s more confidence in what we’re doing.”

It’s also obvious to people outside the organization. A long-time NBA scout and talent evaluator notices a significant change in the Knicks and Hornacek this season.

“There’s a whole different spirit about them than in the Phil Jackson era,” the scout said. “They’ve got some fight to them. There’s better flow to their offense. They’re pushing the ball more and more flow in the halfcourt. They’re much better off than a year ago.

“I thought Jeff, his first year in Phoenix when they won 48 games, he did pretty good. You could see he’s more comfortable this year. He looks like he enjoys coaching this team. It’s pretty clear cut: He’s the head coach and he’s running the team.”

For all his faults as an executive, Jackson drafted two cornerstone players — and both were risky picks: Porzingis at No. 4 three years ago and Frank Ntilikina with the eighth choice this year. Jackson also acquired the rights to Willy Hernangomez. He’s out of the rotation right now, but he showed last year he has a bright future.

Looks like the old fella did some things right.