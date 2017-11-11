Updated November 11, 2017 5:47 PM

Dirk Nowitzki takes no credit for Kristaps Porzingis’ record-setting start this season.

The two finally worked out together over the summer, and Porzingis said he asked Nowitzki “as many questions as I could.” But Nowitzki downplayed what he did. The best European NBA player said Porzingis already had all the tools, and called him “the real deal.”

“I really don’t think I taught him anything,” Nowitzki said in an email through the Mavericks. “We just shot around, did shooting competitions and worked out together. He’s a great dude.

Nowitzki and Porzingis had talked about working out together in the past, but it didn’t happen until the two played in the NBA Africa Game 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. They played some shooting games that Porzingis said he won.

“We had a couple of days together and I asked as many questions as I could,” Porzingis said. “I tried to get as much information as I could from him in our couple of workouts together.”

Nowitzki offered to help his fellow European when Porzingis was a rookie. Nowitzki, who is from Germany, gave the Latvian Porzingis his phone number and told him if he needs any help or has any questions to call.

They tried to get together after Porzingis’ rookie season but their schedule never matched up. It did this summer with both of them playing for the World Team in the Africa Game.

Nowitzki was one of the players Porzingis looked up to, and the person he’s been compared to the most because of his size, ability to shoot and background. Nowitzki has said that he thinks Porzingis is further along than he was at this stage of his career.

Porzingis worked on his strength during the offseason and it’s shown thus far. He’s been able to handle all different defenders and more double-teams than ever before and became the first Knick to score 300 points in the team’s first 10 games of the season.

“He works extremely hard,” Nowitzki said. “He is so long and his arms are so long. He can shoot from deep easily and can move. He is the real deal.”