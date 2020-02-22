Monday marks Lou Lamoriello’s 32nd trade deadline as an NHL general manager.

And while the Islanders’ boss has completed 179 trades (according to nhltradetracker.com) during his tenure with the Devils, Maple Leafs and Islanders — pulling off his second trade with the Islanders when he acquired defenseman Andy Greene from the Devils this past Sunday — his percentage of blockbuster deadline deals is a small one.

His most recent deadline-day deal came with the Maple Leafs on March 1, 2017, when he sent Frankie Corrado to the Penguins for Eric Fehr, Steven Oleksy and a fourth-round pick after acquiring Brian Boyle from the Lightning two days earlier for Byron Froese and a second-round pick.

In 2018, Lamoriello acquired Tomas Plekanec and Kyle Baun from the Canadiens for Kerby Rychel, Rinat Valiev and a second-round pick a day before the Feb. 26 deadline.

The point is that Lamoriello will just as soon look to bolster his squad with a depth acquisition as bring in a marquee rental.

In fact, his most recent big-name deadline deal — not including the Maple Leafs’ nine-player deal with the Senators in which Lamoriello sent captain Dion Phaneuf to the Senators for a package that included Jared Cowen, Colin Greening and Milan Michalek a little less than three weeks before the 2016 deadline — came as a seller.

In his last season with the Devils, with his team about to miss the playoffs for the third straight season, Lamoriello sent Jaromir Jagr to the Panthers for a second- and third-round pick on Feb. 26, 2015.

Of course, just under a month before the 2010 deadline, Lamoriello acquired sniper Ilya Kovalchuk, Anssi Salmela and a second-round pick for three players, including Johnny Oduya and a first- and second-round pick from the Atlanta Thrashers. Kovalchuk’s acquisition was an important piece for the Devils, who lost to the Kings in six games in the 2012 Stanley Cup Final.

Lamoriello also made significant moves in the Devils’ three Cup-winning years of 1995, 2000 and 2003.

He acquired Grant Marshall from the Blue Jackets for a conditional pick at the trade deadline on March 11, 2003.

On March 14, 2000, also the trade deadline, he acquired Alexander Mogilny from the Canucks for Brendan Morrison and Denis Pederson. Mogilny, who had 76 goals with the Sabres in 1992-93, had four goals and three assists in 23 playoff games. Two weeks earlier, Lamoriello acquired defenseman Vladimir Malakhov, a former Islander, from the Canadiens for Josh DeWolf, Sheldon Souray and a second-round pick.

Lamoriello acquired U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Neal Broten from the Stars for Corey Millen on Feb. 27, 1995, more than a month before the deadline of that lockout-shortened season. He also brought in useful defenseman Shawn Chambers along with Danton Cole for Ben Hankinson and Alexander Semak two weeks later.

The Devils lost to the Avalanche in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final in 2001. Lamoriello’s move that season was to swap backup goalies, getting John Vanbiesbrouck from the Islanders for Chris Terreri on March 12, 2001, a day before the deadline.

Going home — again

Scott Mayfield is going home again for a second straight week.

The defenseman was born and raised in St. Louis. He and his immediate family now live in Denver after he played his two collegiate seasons for the University of Denver from 2011-13.

The Islanders lost at Colorado, 3-1, this past Wednesday. They are at St. Louis on Thursday. Mayfield has played three games with the Islanders in each of his home cities, but never so close together.

“This was kind of a weird trip, too,” Mayfield said of the Islanders’ four-game western swing through Nashville, Vegas, Arizona and Colorado. “I had family in Vegas, they always come to Vegas. I had family in Phoenix as well. It was kind of a busy trip seeing everyone. You’re so busy during the season, you don’t get to see family as much, so whenever you get a chance to see them, it’s a good time.”

Mayfield struggled when pressed to declare whether he considers St. Louis or Denver his true home.

“That’s a tough one,” he said. “I grew up watching St. Louis. That’s probably what I would call home. That’s where I’m from. I lived there until I was 16. As far as family and friends, I probably have a little bit more in Denver now with my parents and my sister living there now. I’m spending summers there. That’s a tough question. I consider both home and having them so close to each other [on the schedule] is a little interesting. But it’s fun to see everyone.”

Picked from the pod

Newly acquired defenseman Andy Greene was one of the guests on Episode 22 of Newsday’s Island Ice podcast. He discussed his trade from the Devils, where he spent the first 13-plus seasons of his NHL career.

When Lamoriello served as president and general manager of the Devils, he signed Greene as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) in 2006.

Greene, who wore No. 6 with the Devils but was assigned No. 4 with the Islanders, revealed that defenseman Ryan Pulock offered to give up that number for him.

“He offered, he honestly did,” Greene said. “I told him, like I told Lou, Lou gave me my first number, I didn’t even choose it, he can give me my second number. I’m not coming in here to step on toes or take away anyone’s number. That’s his number and whatever they gave me, I’m fine with.”

Banner results

The Islanders retired John Tonelli’s No. 27 before Friday’s 4-1 win over the Red Wings at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Friday. This coming Saturday, Butch Goring’s No. 91 will be raised to the rafters. Here’s how the Islanders fared after their other jersey retirement ceremonies;

Denis Potvin No. 5 (Feb. 1, 1992) — Tied Flyers, 5-5

Clark Gilles No. 9 (Dec. 7, 1996) — Beat Capitals, 2-0

Bryan Trottier No. 19 (Oct. 20, 2001) — Tied Sharks, 2-2

Mike Bossy No. 22 (March 3, 1992) — Lost to Canadiens, 4-3

Bobby Nystrom No. 23 (April 1, 1995) — Lost to Sabres, 5-1

Billy Smith No. 31 (Feb. 20, 1993) — Beat Penguins, 4-2

Al Arbour 1,500 (Nov. 3, 2007) — Beat Penguins, 3-2

Bill Torrey “The Architect” (Jan. 13, 2001) — Beat Penguins, 6-5