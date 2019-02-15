What will Lou do?

The NHL trade deadline is Feb. 25 and Lou Lamoriello’s Islanders lead the Metropolitan Division and barreling toward their first playoff berth since 2016.

And while the trade market might be colored by the last-place Senators — who could move center Matt Duchene and/or Mark Stone as top-end rentals —or the Blue Jackets — who could dangle playmaker Artemi Panarin and/or goalie Sergie Bobrovsky — all eyes in the NHL are on the wily and secretive Lamoriello to see how aggressive he will be in his first season as Islanders’ president of hockey operations and general manager.

Lamoriello's actions since taking over the Devils in 1987 and through his three-season tenure as the Maple Leafs’ general manager before joining the Islanders have shown he is an aggressive trader who almost always is in win-now mode, often striking well before the deadline.

The Islanders have relied on the league’s stingiest defense and a balanced scoring attack that produced four or more goals just twice in an 11-game span entering Saturday night’s game against the Oilers at Barclays Center. A scoring forward who can bolster the 27th-ranked power play that was 3-for-28 over nine games entering Saturday, almost certainly is Lamoriello’s priority.

Duchene, Stone or Panarin all could be significant additions for the playoff push, but they would come at a high cost in terms of draft picks, prospects and possibly players off the NHL roster. Ditto for the Flyers’ Wayne Simmonds, whose combination of physicality and skill would be akin to what coach Barry Trotz had in Tom Wilson with the Capitals.

The Rangers have had scouts at several recent Islanders’ games, so it's possible Lamoriello has inquired about either center Kevin Hayes or right wing Mats Zuccarello. The Ducks had a scout in Columbus on Thursday and Lamoriello might be intrigued about Adam Henrique, whom he drafted for the Devils and can play either center or left wing. And Lamoriello likely would be interested in Jeff Skinner if the Sabres opt to dangle him. Blues center Brayden Schenn, whom Lamoriello has seen play recently, also seems like a good fit.

Of course, the Islanders are in a crowded field of buyers in a seller’s market. In fact, every team in the Western Conference can argue it's still in the playoff hunt.

Lamoriello’s other concern is his own impending unrestricted free agents, including the top line of captain Anders Lee, center Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle. Goalie Robin Lehner and third-line center Valtteri Filppula also are significant pieces that can hit the open market. It doesn’t seem likely Lamoriello will break up a winning combination to ensure getting assets in return, but it can’t be ruled out.

The truth is, few people know what Lamoriello truly is thinking. And the few who do know, know enough not to cross him by talking.

What will Lou do? It will become clear after he does it.

Obvious choice

Kyle Okposo spent 2008-16 with the Islanders and in all but his final season, they played at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

So, when the Sabres right wing was asked to weigh in on where the Islanders should play their playoff games — at the Coliseum or at Barclays Center — Okposo took little time to answer.

“There’s one choice, and that’s it,” Okposo said. The Coliseum.

The team announced Friday that if they qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016, they will play first-round games at the Coliseum and any additional games at the Barclays Center.

The Islanders played their final regular-season game in Brooklyn on Saturday against the Oilers.

Their final 12 home games will all be at the Coliseum, including against the Sabres on March 30.

“Yeah, I’m excited,” Okposo said. “I knew they were playing a fair amount of their games there. But I didn’t know right when the schedule came out where we would play. The fact that we’re playing at the Coli, that’s home. That’s home on the Island for me. I played my first seven years there. That’s probably where they should be.”

He’s chill, too

Lehner, the former Sabre, was fielding questions in Buffalo on Tuesday morning about his Islanders goalie partner Thomas Greiss having a reputation for having a relaxed personality.

Lehner agreed that Greiss was “chill.”

“I think we’re both relaxed, laid back,” Lehner said. “I had a reputation before which I didn’t think was called for, an aggressive goalie. I think I’ve been in four, five scrums all career and I haven’t had one fight in this league. I’ve been pretty laid back.”