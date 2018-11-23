Retirement was an option, albeit an unwanted one, for Stephen Gionta after a campaign that included a knee injury and season-ending shoulder surgery. So, forgive the 35-year-old center for feeling “giddy” at finding his way back into the NHL

Gionta is filling in for the injured Casey Cizikas, out two to three weeks with a lower-body injury, as the Islanders fourth-line center after coming to training camp on a professional tryout offer and earning a one-year deal, two-way deal worth $650,000 in the NHL.

“It was really hard to find a job,” said Gionta, who had two goals and three assists in 30 games for Bridgeport in 2017-18 in his second season in the Islanders’ organization. “Health being an issue, teams just didn’t know. Especially when there isn’t much interest coming, you look at every option.

“Late in the summer, we were talking to the Islanders,” Gionta added. “It was kind of a mutual thing. Come to camp, kind of stay relevant. Sometimes, all you need is an opportunity, even if you’re not on their radar.”

That opportunity came courtesy of his longstanding relationship with Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello who, in that capacity with the Devils, signed the 5-foot-7, 177-pound Gionta out of Boston College as an undrafted free agent in 2006.

Gionta has never played for an organization without a Lamoriello in a management position. Lou Lamoriello’s son, Chris, now the assistant general manager, joined the Islanders in 2016.

“It’s always good having a connection because, sometimes, it just opens a door for you to get into a camp,” Gionta said. “They knew I’d come in and work hard and push guys and, luckily, it turned into a job and I’m really thankful for that.”

It’s a connection Gionta also hopes will help him when he finally is ready to retire. He said he wants to remain in hockey in some capacity and the first call he’ll make is to Lou Lamoriello.

For now, he’s trying to offset Cizikas’ absence.

“You get some similar traits with Gio that you do with Casey,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “They have that relentless attitude. Gio is a total pro. He comes with a smile on his face every day. At the same time, you miss Casey’s intangibles. He has an ability to find the back of the net more than you think. He’s got good quickness and he gets on you hard. He’s sort of an agitating guy. He doesn’t give you much time and space and he’s going to go right through your chest and make you pay. He’s in your face all the time.

“Gio does a lot of that. He’s just a smaller version.”

Short reign

The Oilers hiring Ken Hitchcock to replace the fired Todd McLellan ended Trotz’s short reign as the NHL’s winningest active coach as he ceded that honor back to his longtime friend.

“It’s funny, I talked to him a couple of days ago, he never mentioned a word,” the Islanders coach said of Hitchcock returning to the NHL after he retired from the Stars at the end of last season. “He’s got a wealth of knowledge. I talk to him all the time in the summer, we live not too far from each other.”

Hitchcock, at 66, is 10 years Trotz’s senior and, coming into Saturday, had won 824 games in 1,538 career games. Trotz still had the most games among active NHL coaches at 1,546 and had won 773.

‘A good day’

It came down to remembering what he loved about playing hockey.

Left wing Anthony Beauvillier, putting pressure on himself to produce, stumbled to a one-goal performance over the first 16 games. On Nov. 14, Trotz had a heart-to-heart chat with the 21-year-old and the next day Beauvillier had his first career hat trick in a 7-5 win over the Rangers at Barclays Center. Entering Saturday, Beauvillier had four goals and two assists in a four-game span.

“I had a positive mindset instead of being down on myself and putting pressure on myself,” Beauvillier said. “That Wednesday was a good day for me. I was being happy, calling a lot of friends, having some laughs. We always forget what we do is fun and that we started doing it for that reason.”