Here are two totally fair Yankees fans’ reactions to the news that Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela could be back in the team this weekend in Boston:

Oh, yes! Judge and Gio are coming back!

Oh, no! Judge and Gio are coming back!

The first one you understand: Judge and Urshela are two of the Yankees’ best players and their absence because of positive COVID-19 tests was a major blow.

The second one you should try to understand: The Yankees have a good thing going with their "COVID Callups" or "Scranton Yankees" or whatever you want to call them. The one thing everyone knows about success is you shouldn’t mess with it.

Giancarlo Stanton called the Yankees "scrappy" after they beat the Phillies on Wednesday night, 6-5, in 10 innings, for their fourth straight victory.

Imagine that. The Scrappy Yankees.

Do the Yankees really want to go from scrappy to . . . well, something that rhymes with scrappy that didn’t serve them well for a lot of this season? And we don’t mean happy.

The image of the pre-COVID outbreak Yankees was of a bunch of heavy-legged righthanded hitters who swung for the fences too often and struck out too much.

It was a fair image.

The image of the post-COVID outbreak Yankees is that of a speedy lineup that includes players such as Greg Allen and Estevan Florial and Tyler Wade and a bench bunch that, on Wednesday, consisted of Ryan LaMarre, Rob Brantly and Chris Gittens.

A week ago, most of those guys resided in Moosic, Pa., home of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Yankees’ Triple-A team.

Who are these guys? Winners, that’s who! (Of four of five since Judge, Urshela and others went on the COVID injured list after the All-Star break).

For goodness sakes, on Wednesday the Yankees executed a double steal.

Stanton poked an RBI single through a wide-open right side of the infield, something Yankees fans – but oddly, not team brass -- have been imploring the big slugger to do since he got here.

Most amazing of all, Gleyber Torres dropped down a sacrifice bunt to set up the winning run in the 10th inning. That run that was delivered on a walkoff single by LaMarre, a 32-year-old outfielder in his fifth game as a Yankee and 124th as a big-leaguer.

"The RailBirds are here and we’re having fun," said LaMarre, who is so unaccustomed to big-league life that he actually asked if the Yankees would give him a replacement jersey for the one his teammates ripped off his back.

Said Stanton: "Everybody’s hungry, scrappy. We’re getting it done in different ways than we’re accustomed to. So it’s good to get a new look and get some guys in here and playing like it’s their last game every time."

(Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be all the time? Shhhh. Let’s leave that one alone.)

The worry for the Yankees – and it’s a legitimate one – is that once Judge, Urshela and the injured Luke Voit return (in a few weeks, maybe), the go-go Yankees will go back to the no-go Yankees.

Aaron Boone can’t let that happen.

Allen, who has injected speed and defense and fun and was batting .417 going into Thursday, needs to be part of the picture. Florial, who showed a heretofore unreported ability to have quality at-bats in his first two games, shouldn’t simply be shuttled back to Scranton.

Even Wade, who can’t hit a lick but plays defense and makes things happen on the bases if he happens to get there, should be more than a guy who starts only after everyone else is injured or tests positive for COVID.

How does it all shake out in the lineup? That’s why Boone gets the big bucks.

"I think the guys are really enjoying playing the game right now," Boone said.

Good. Find a way to let them keep playing.