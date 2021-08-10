On Thursday, the Yankees are going to play the White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa, in the "Field of Dreams" game, which is based on a movie that is based on a book.

One Yankee is already playing on his own Field of Dreams. It’s 27-year-old Bronx-born infielder Andrew Velazquez, who found himself starting at shortstop for the second straight game on Tuesday night as the Yankees faced the Royals in Kansas City.

Velazquez dreamed of playing for the Yankees at the Stadium when he was a kid. Ever since he saw (you guessed it) Derek Jeter on TV wearing the same uniform number Velazquez was given in T-ball.

"It was like my first T-ball game," he said. "I had No. 2 and I remember coming home after the game, sitting on my parents’ bed and watching the Yankees game, and I saw Derek Jeter come across the screen. But all I saw was No. 2. I’m like ‘Hey, that guy’s got my number.’ "

Velazquez probably doesn’t care what his number is (it’s 71) or what ballpark he plays in as long as it’s in the big leagues. This week, the Yankees will play at Kauffman Stadium, a specially-constructed stadium near a cornfield in Iowa, and the White Sox ballpark in Chicago.

They will return to the Bronx on Monday to face the Angels in a makeup game. If Velazquez is still on the roster – with infielders Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela both not close to returning from the injured list, that seems like a decent bet – you know he’ll have his own cheering section at Yankee Stadium.

He almost had one in Kansas City.

"My mom hit me up when I was activated," Velazquez said. "She said, ‘Hey, it's a 17-hour drive.’ So they didn't get a chance to make it out here, but hopefully when we get back to the stadium, though, they'll be there for sure."

Only the die-hardest Yankees fans had heard of Velazquez before he was called up from the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre roster to replace the injured Torres, who sprained his thumb sliding on Sunday.

Actually, Velazquez was already with the Yankees as a member of their taxi squad. So there are no stories about a mad travel scramble to get from wherever Scranton was playing in time for Monday’s game in Kansas City.

Aaron Boone just tagged Velazquez in the clubhouse and he was it. Sort of how New York Giants manager John McGraw pointed a bony finger at Archie "Moonlight" Graham and barked "rightfield" in "Field of Dreams" . . .

But that was fantasy (and Moonlight never got to bat in the bigs, though he was a pretty good doctor).

For Velazquez, this is reality. And for Boone, it’s a necessity, since half his roster is on the injured or COVID lists.

"I’m excited to have him here," Boone said before Velazquez’s Yankees debut. "He played really well in spring (training) for us. He lights up a room . . . He’s having a really good year in Triple-A as a switch hitter, a guy that runs the bases extremely well, and is a really good defender at shortstop. So I’m excited about what he can bring to the table. I’m excited to have him in there. And he’s here with the expectation of helping us continue to go out and win ballgames."

He did on Monday, with his main contributions being solid defense and a run scored as a "ghost runner" in the 10th inning of the Yankees’ 8-6, 11-inning victory. Velasquez went 0-for-4 before being removed for pinch hitter Rougned Odor in the 11th.

Velazquez was back in the lineup on Tuesday. It was his 70th big-league game since he made his debut with Tampa Bay in 2018. He has also played for Cleveland and Baltimore, but chose to sign with the Yankees as a minor-league free agent this offseason.

Now, despite the long odds to even get back to the big leagues, the kid from the Bronx is making good.

Sounds like the start of a pretty good baseball movie.