Is Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens a wise truth-teller? Or a master motivator? Or a big-time fake-out artist?

That was one of the subplots going into Saturday night’s Nets-Celtics first-round playoff series opener at Barclays Center.

Earlier this week, Stevens said about his seventh-seeded team’s matchup against the No. 2 seed Nets and their incredibly talented Big 3:

"We'll do our best to get ready for Brooklyn. They're the best of the best. As a fan of the NBA, it's hard to see those guys losing. We're going to have to play great and play great together."

Aw, shucks. After those comments, were the Celtics even planning to show up in Brooklyn? Or were they just going to walk in, shake hands, and stand aside so the Nets can perform a layup drill and move on to the next round?

Nets owner Joe Tsai isn’t picking up what Stevens was putting down.

"If you believe in the easy kill, you’re being set up by the wily [Danny] Ainge/Stevens ploy," Tsai posted on Twitter. "Don’t believe none of it!"

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ainge is the Celtics’ general manager who hired the then-36-year-old Stevens in 2013 out of Butler. Boston has knocked on the door of the NBA Finals during Stevens’ tenure, losing in the Eastern Conference finals three times, but went just 36-36 this season.

The Celtics last won a title in 2007-’08. One of the players from that team, center Kendrick Perkins, isn’t a fan of Stevens’ comments.

"Brad Stevens, if you love Brooklyn that much, why don’t you go coach them? Go join the coaching staff," Perkins said on ESPN’s First Take. "Listen, I played for the Boston Celtics for 8 1/2 years. I know the definition of ‘The City of Champions.’ They have something called Celtic pride. That wasn’t Celtic pride."

"And no, I wouldn’t want to play with Brad Stevens. How can I go to war with a coach that is praising and glorifying an opponent that I possibly could upset? How about saying ‘Hey, we’re going to be prepared, we’re going to be ready. I know you’re crowning them, but I got enough, and we’re going to come to compete.’ How about saying that, Brad Stevens?"

Considering that Perkins was speaking on a TV show that pays participants for their hot takes, it’s possible his outrage was less than it may seem.

All that matters is whether the current Celtics think they have more than a puncher’s chance against the Nets, who on Saturday began to discover whether playing all of eight regular season games together was enough for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving to mesh during the long playoff season.

You can bet the Nets expect to beat the Celtics, just as they did during the regular season, when Brooklyn went 3-0. It’s unlikely the Nets gave much thought to Stevens’ flattery before Game 1.

"I don’t know," Durant said. "I’m not going to get into Brad Stevens’ head at all. But I don’t know. I mean, we’ve still got to play the games no matter what’s said."

Forward Jeff Green, who played for the Celtics from 2010-’11 to 2014-’15, said: "I didn’t know he said that. That’s something you’d have to ask him as far as what he meant. But if I had to answer it, I would say it’s just a form of respect. By playing in Boston for the years I did, I’m pretty sure they didn’t appreciate that. But I don’t think he meant it in a way that they have no shot. I think it was more just a form of respect. I’m pretty sure he has a lot of confidence in what his team could bring to the table."

Before Game 1, Nets guard Landry Shamet called his squad "arguably one of the best teams ever assembled." He should know since he has to guard them in practice.

Imagine doing it in a game. That’s the challenge that Stevens knows his team will be facing over the next couple of weeks. Maybe it’s an impossible challenge. Maybe Stevens was just honestly saying what we all think we already know.