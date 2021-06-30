The news that Mets reliever Dellin Betances is going to have season-ending shoulder surgery was shocking only in the way in which it was delivered on Wednesday by manager Luis Rojas.

During his regular pregame Zoom news conference before the Mets played the Braves in Atlanta, Rojas was asked for an update on Betances by Newsday’s Laura Albanese. Betances had been pitching poorly in rehab games for Triple-A Syracuse.

"I’m glad you brought that up," Rojas said. "That way I can share this with you guys. We stopped Dellin. He complained of some shoulder pain and he’s getting surgery. So he’s going to miss the remainder of the season."

You could see half-listening heads spring to attention and even some jaws drop in the 20 or so Zoom windows. Maybe see a muted gasp or two.

Not because it was such stunning news that Betances needs surgery. He’s been dealing with shoulder issues since he was still with the Yankees in 2019.

No, it was more because of what everyone instantly must have feared for one of the most standup guys in the game – that shoulder surgery for Betances at age 33 and with thousands of pitches under his belt could spell the end of one of the best New York stories we’ve seen in recent years.

Yes, we know Betances’ time with the Mets was nothing short of terrible. This is the sum total of his Mets career: 16 games, an 0-1 record, a 7.82 ERA, and one very bad signing by former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

If you’re a Mets fans and your reaction to this news was -- as one anonymous person posted on Twitter -- "Cool, can’t hurt the team anymore," then you are not alone in having that [reprehensible] thought, though hopefully you kept it to yourself.

Still, Betances was a New York guy (Washington Heights, Lower East Side) who grew up (all the way to 6-foot-8) to become a four-time All-Star reliever with the Yankees. It took him eight years to establish himself after passing up a scholarship to Vanderbilt to sign for $1 million as an eighth-round pick in 2006.

Along the way, he battled shoulder issues and his own gangly frame. There were times when it seemed as if the Yankees had wasted that million bucks, that Betances was a giant curiosity with a 98-mile per hour fastball and back-breaking curve, neither of which he could control.

But Betances finally broke out in 2014. At a time – unlike now – when not every reliever struck out a ton of batters, Betances averaged 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings from 2014-2018.

He is also one of the most thoughtful, honest, genuine and interesting athletes around, a New York guy who was thrilled to have made it with his hometown team and just as thrilled to get a chance to bring some of that ol’ magic to Flushing.

On May 15, 2014, Betances struck out six Mets in a row in a Subway Series game at Citi Field: Daniel Murphy, David Wright, Curtis Granderson, Chris Young, Lucas Duda and Ruben Tejada.

Maybe you were at that game. Maybe you remember that performance. Maybe you hoped Betances still had some of that stuff when Van Wagenen gave him a guaranteed $13.5 million after the righthander threw a total of two-thirds of an inning (both strikeouts) for the Yankees in 2019.

It turned out Betances’ 2019 shoulder injury – and the partial Achilles tear he suffered hopping off the mound after the second strikeout in his only appearance – should have scared Van Wagenen off. The money was wasted and Betances’ dream of a revival in Flushing didn’t happen.

On Wednesday, Rojas claimed not to know exactly what kind of shoulder surgery Betances is going to have, possibly as soon as Thursday. But what’s the old joke? Surgery is only minor if it happens to someone else. And surgery that ends a season on July 1 is not minor, whatever the specifics.

"I feel for him," Rojas said. "My prayers are with him. We pray for a prompt recovery."