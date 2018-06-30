As long as Brian Cashman is calling all general managers to talk trade — including the Three Wise Men who are running the Mets — he might want to put in a call to Knicks GM Scott Perry or Nets GM Sean Marks.

Cashman is as well-versed as they come in the intricacies of making baseball deals. But he needs to bone up on how to make an NBA-style deal in which unwanted players are included simply to offset each other’s salaries.

Which bring us to Sonny Gray.

After Gray’s latest awful start against the Red Sox on Saturday night, Cashman has to make Gray disappear as part of his July deal-making — even if it means taking back some other team’s equally disappointing flotsam.

Cashman acquired Gray from the A’s last July 31 for three prospects. Eleven months later, we can fill you in on a little secret: Gray is not working out. And he wilts against the Red Sox, which by itself should be enough to stamp your ticket from the Bronx to Palookaville, or at least Kansas City.

After giving up six runs and seven hits in 2 1⁄3 innings Saturday night, Gray has a 6.98 ERA in eight career starts against Boston. The ERA is 9.35 in four outings since he joined the Yankees. He came into the night 1-5 vs. Boston, with three of the defeats coming for the Yankees. No. 4 loomed as Gray left the Yankees with a 6-0 deficit against Chris Sale.

Pitching in Oakland in front of 15,000 people against AL West lineups is not the best preparation for the big stage in the Bronx. The ballpark here is smaller, the crowds are larger and not everyone can live up to the expectations that come when you put on the pinstripes.

In 11 months as a Yankee, Gray has a 4.68 ERA in 27 regular-season starts after posting a 3.42 ERA in five seasons with Oakland. He was acquired to be the missing link in the Yankees’ run to the playoffs last season, but the guy Cashman thought he was getting is simply missing.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Saturday’s carnage started with a two-out infield single in the first by J.D. Martinez. Gray walked Mitch Moreland on a 3-and-2 pitch and allowed a single by Xander Bogaerts to load the bases.

Before all of the sellout crowd’s fannies were in the seats, Rafael Devers gave the Red Sox a 4-0 lead with an opposite-field grand slam to left.

Gray had two strikes on Martinez, Moreland and Devers — he got ahead of Martinez and Devers 1-and-2 — and couldn’t put any of them away.

Boos rained down on Gray, as they did after he got the last out of the inning. They started again when Sandy Leon led off the second with a double.

In this era of big data, the Red Sox seemed to have a good plan against Gray: swinging.

Jackie Bradley Jr. lined out to left, Mookie Betts walked, Andrew Benintendi singled home a run and Martinez hit a sacrifice fly to the rightfield warning track to make it 6-0. The inning ended when Brandon Drury made a diving stop on a hot shot to first.

More boos. And more to come.

Bogaerts and Devers singled to start the third. After Eduardo Nuñez grounded into a forceout, Aaron Boone finally popped out of the dugout to take Gray out of the game. That brought cheers from the crowd, which turned to boos when Gray walked off.

Aaron Judge threw out Bogaerts at the plate on a short fly ball to end the inning and spare Gray another run on his ledger. But the jury is in on the righthander.

Cashman, when he is calling around to find the Yankees the extra starting pitcher everyone knows they need, should ask what he would have to do to get a team to take Gray back, too.

Gray’s salary is $6.5 million for this season and he is arbitration-eligible for 2019. Some team — preferably a team in a small market that never plays the Red Sox — should be willing to gamble on unlocking Gray’s potential. Any more time the Yankees spend on Gray would be throwing good Sonny after bad.