From the way Javier Baez sounded in his first Zoom news conference as a Met on Saturday, he might have been reduced to tears if anyone had handed him a deep dish pizza or did a Mike Ditka impression.

Three hours before his debut as a Met, Baez’s head and heart seemed to still be in Chicago. Which is understandable considering the 28-year-old shortstop had spent his entire eight-year career with the Cubs – winning a curse-busting World Series in 2016 – before he was dealt to the Mets at Friday’s trade deadline.

The rousing standing ovations from the Citi Field crowd when his name was announced as part of his first Mets lineup and before his first plate appearance – a first-pitch groundout to short — must have cheered Baez.

"I know New York’s got great fans," Baez said before the game. "I’ve been seeing it from the other side. Hopefully, they’re really excited to have me because I’m really excited to help the team and bring my energy here."

The initial thought here when the Mets acquired Baez on Friday was "nice player, but not what they needed."

They needed starting pitching, especially with Jacob deGrom iffy to throw even one more pitch this season.

Then you saw Saturday night’s underwhelming lineup against Reds lefthander Wade Miley. Baez was in the cleanup spot. His 22 home runs were second in the lineup to Pete Alonso’s 23.

James McCann was batting fifth. Kevin Pillar and Brandon Drury were two of the outfielders. Slumping Michael Conforto and injured Brandon Nimmo (hamstring "pinch," day-to-day) were on the bench, as was the cratering J.D. Davis, who is going so bad right now the Mets didn’t even pencil him in against a lefty.

Then it made sense: The Mets needed to acquire whatever talent they could to hold off the Phillies and Braves in the winnable NL East.

They couldn’t get a top starting pitcher, so team president Sandy Alderson and acting general manager Zack Scott – can the Mets just give Scott the full-time job and title already? — got the best position player they could.

The top of the starting pitching market was Max Scherzer, who wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause to come to New York, and Twins righthander Jose Berrios, who the Mets felt wasn’t worth as much as the prospect haul Minnesota eventually got from the Blue Jays.

The rest of the starting pitching market was along the lines of 41-year-old lefthander Rich Hill, who made his second start for the Mets on Saturday night after being acquired from Tampa Bay on July 23, and righthander Trevor Williams, who the Mets picked up in the Baez trade and immediately sent to Triple-A Syracuse.

Not a lot of difference-makers.

To paraphrase the great English philosopher Mick Jagger: You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometime, you just might find . . . an All-Star shortstop in the prime of his career for a two-month rental.

Baez, at his best, can be a difference-maker on offense and defense.

"He’s a winner. He wins," said his longtime pal Francisco Lindor. "Great defensive plays and big-time hits. That’s what he does."

The fact that Lindor is a new pal of Mets owner Steve Cohen – the pair have bonded over dinners and $341-million contracts — probably didn’t hurt the push to get Baez.

Lindor hasn’t worked out yet as a player in New York. He underperformed and was often booed by the home fans – and still brings up that fact quite often, as if the fans truly wounded him — before going on the injured list with an oblique strain.

But Lindor’s talents as a trade whisperer in Cohen’s ear seemed to be on display Friday.

Lindor said he talked to Cohen and Alderson before the trade was completed and indicated he was in the know the whole way. Lindor endorsed the acquisition of Baez to fill in for him at shortstop with the understanding that Baez will move to second when Lindor is healthy again.

"I can’t wait for him to come out here and put on a show for everybody," Lindor said.

From the reaction of Mets fans on Saturday night, they couldn’t wait, either. Even if Baez seemed a little homesick.