Boy, would the Mets have liked to have taken a shot at Nationals closer Sean Doolittle down only one run in the ninth inning.

Edwin Diaz messed that up.

Boy, would the Mets have liked to have moved into at least a tie for one of the NL’s two wild-card spots.

Edwin Diaz (and two of his bullpen mates) messed that up, too.

The losing pitcher in Sunday’s 7-4 loss to the Nationals was Robert Gsellman. The go-ahead hit by former Met Asdrubal Cabrera was a two-run double against Justin Wilson.

But the bigger concern for the Mets in the defeat that ended their eight-game winning streak was the two-run home run that former closer Diaz gave up to Victor Robles in the ninth.

That turned a one-run game into a three-run game. It took the air of out a raucous crowd of exactly 41,000 at Citi Field.

Could the Mets come back from three runs down against Doolittle? They did it on Friday night, scoring four in the ninth en route to perhaps their best win of the season. Then they followed it up with another come-from-behind win Saturday night.

So, sure, they could do it again. But you can’t count on miracles like that every day.

The Mets used Seth Lugo to pitch the final two innings of Saturday’s 4-3 victory. They left Diaz in the bullpen with a one-run lead going into the ninth. No one questioned the call.

Some may have questioned Mickey Callaway’s decision to bring in Diaz on Sunday. But Callaway had already used five relievers after Jacob deGrom lasted just five innings. You can only hide Diaz for so long.

Diaz, who hadn’t pitched since Monday, struck out Trea Turner before falling behind Adam Eaton 3-and-0 and walking him on a 3-and-1 pitch.

The crowd -- which had given throaty approval to every Met in a love fest that didn’t seem possible during the first half of the season -- murmured uncomfortably.

Anthony Rendon, 4-for-4 to that point, was next. Eaton stole second, but Diaz struck out Rendon looking with a 97-mile-per-hour fastball.

A 97-mile-per-hour fastball is a pretty good pitch. But Diaz later said he had noticed Robles having trouble with sliders in the series. Didn’t Yogi Berra once say you can’t think and hit at the same time? That’s probably true with pitching, too.

Three of the four pitches Diaz threw to Robles were sliders. The third slider stayed right in Robles’ happy zone and ended up over the leftfield wall.

It was the 11th home run allowed by Diaz in 45 innings. Last year with Seattle, he allowed five in 73 1/3 innings. Diaz’s ERA is 5.60. Last year, it was 1.96. The Seattle guy is the one Brodie Van Wagenen thought he was getting.

Robles’ home run made Doolittle’s task easier. The lefthander retired the side in order for his second save in five chances against the Mets. The Mets had peppered Doolittle for 16 hits and 10 runs in six innings, so it had to be a huge sigh of relief for the Nationals to leave town with at least some confidence in their closer.

The Mets got no such solace with Diaz. Van Wagenen flirted with flipping Diaz at the trade deadline, but that never made much sense.

They just have to fix him the same way they seem to have fixed Jeurys Familia, who threw a perfect, three-strikeout eighth and left to cheers.

The only Met who heard boos on Sunday was Diaz. He certainly earned them. But Callaway insisted he isn’t going to drop the 24-year-old further in the 'pen pecking order.

“We really can’t afford to do that,” Callaway said. “He’s going to continue to get big outs for us, continue to pitch in big games, and like we did last night, we’ll pick our spots.”

In referring to Saturday night, Callaway was talking about picking spots not to use Diaz, which is an interesting way to phrase it. It’s hard to imagine Diaz getting the ball in a big situation any time soon. But it’s also hard to imagine the Mets finishing their remarkable climb and earning a playoff spot if he doesn’t turn it around.

Eventually, the Mets will need to use Diaz when it matters. Boy, do they have to hope he’s up to it.