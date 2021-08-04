This was the Mets on Tuesday night during their 5-4 loss to the Marlins:

The owner issued a statement during the fifth inning that included disapproval with the way his team is playing.

The manager, recently suspended for overly aggressive arguing, was tossed again for yelling about balls and strikes.

The slumping new shortstop got into an on-field tiff with a player from the other team.

On Wednesday, manager Luis Rojas called a pregame team meeting. He said he was the only one who spoke.

Is this the 2021 Mets were talking about or the Yankees of the George Steinbrenner / Billy Martin era?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After the Mets’ third straight defeat, Rojas said his team is not showing signs of frustration, even though they went into Wednesday’s game in Miami having lost 5 of 6 and with a dwindling lead in the NL East of 1 1/2 games over the Phillies.

Judging from Rojas’ retelling of the team meeting, it was more in keeping with today’s times. It doesn’t sound as if there were any tables turned over, or threats of reduced playing time, or even particularly harsh words.

It was a hug-fest. Rojas, who believes he has the pulse of his clubhouse, must have felt that’s what the Mets needed most.

"We are aware of not winning a couple games in a row," Rojas said. "We met earlier and we talked a little bit as a family in there. . . . We talked a little bit about hitting before that and had a little talk with the (whole) team. I mean, nothing like a rah-rah meeting or anything. It's just getting connected as the family we are."

Rojas said his message was "let's keep trusting and let's have fun out there . . . It was a really good talk."

Rojas said he believes the team is playing hard, but he thought it was "quiet" in the dugout during Tuesday’s game.

That may have been around the fifth inning, when the Mets were trailing 4-1. It was also about that time when Steve Cohen fired off his Tweet that disclosed his dinner companion (daughter Sophia) and the same worries about his beloved team as any other fan.

"Keep me up on the game," he posted. "I’m out at dinner with @sophiarosecohen. Game doesn’t look good from a distance. We have to get our act together soon."

Cohen and his twitchy Twitter fingers didn’t share any other thoughts after the Mets twice rallied to within a run, including with two outs in the ninth, before dropping to 8-11 since the All-Star break.

In Cohen’s rookie season as owner, the Mets will have been in first place for 105 days total and 89 in a row on Thursday, even if they lost on Wednesday night.

It’s what might happen when they face the second-place Phillies in Philadelphia this weekend that has Mets fans – even the ones who aren’t worth $14 billion – sharing their social media angst.

First-place Mets sounds good. Second-place Mets sounds less good.

And the way things are going in the NL, the wild cards are going to come out of the West. So it’s probably division crown or bust for the Mets, Phillies and Atlanta, none of which are super teams, but all of which added at the trade deadline.

The Mets, as you know, got talented shortstop Javier Baez from the Cubs. Baez has a flair for the game and loves being a showman, but he went into Wednesday with two hits in 15 at-bats in his first four games since the trade.

On Tuesday, Baez had to be held back from getting into in it with Marlins lefthander Richard Bleier after a first-pitch flyout to right in the eighth. While jogging to first, Baez smacked his bat against his helmet as if to say, "I should have crushed that meatball pitch," and Bleier may have yelled something at Baez.

"Javy is a guy that wears his emotions," Rojas said.

Somebody on the Mets has to, right? And not just Steve Cohen during the pasta course.