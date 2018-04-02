With Aaron Boone getting roasted on the back pages in New York on Monday and Gabe Kapler getting absolutely phlogged in Philly, it’s a nice time to be Mickey Callaway.

The Mets’ new dugout boss is one of five first-time managers this season in Major League Baseball. Aside from some quizzical looks over his second-day lineup, Callaway enjoyed a first series that was free of second-guessing, mostly because none of the games against the Cardinals were close or particularly exciting.

The Mets won on Opening Day, 9-4, and took a 6-2 decision in the next game. St. Louis won on Sunday, 5-1. No white-knucklers in the bunch.

Monday’s series opener against the Phillies was snowed out at Citi Field, so Callaway’s biggest decision was where and with whom to have lunch.

Once the game was postponed, Callaway did make the call to skip Seth Lugo’s start on Wednesday in favor of Noah Syndergaard. That decision could only cause second-guessing in the Lugo household. And even they probably understood.

Compare Callaway’s first series to that of Boone, who won his first two games in Toronto and then raised eyebrows on Saturday when he asked Dellin Betances to pitch a second inning in a tie game. Betances allowed two runs and the Yankees lost, 5-3.

Those raised eyebrows hit the Rogers Centre roof on Sunday when Boone ordered David Robertson to intentionally walk Josh Donaldson to get to Justin Smoak and then watched Smoak hit a go-ahead grand slam. The Yankees lost, 7-4, and returned to New York with a 2-2 record. Their home opener Monday was snowed out and will be played on Tuesday afternoon.

About three hours later, Kapler will lead the 1-2 Phillies against the Mets at Citi Field. No new manager has faced as much fallout from his debut series as Kapler, who in three days did the following:

•Removed Opening Day starter Aaron Nola — who was pitching a shutout — after 5 1⁄3 innings and 68 pitches. The Phillies, who were leading 5-0, lost, 8-5, to the Braves.

•Set a major-league record by using 15 pitchers in the Phillies’ first two games.

•Called in a reliever who had not thrown a warmup pitch in the bullpen, which Kapler later blamed on a “miscommunication.” The reliever, Hoby Milner, was only allowed to throw five instead of eight warmup pitches by umpires because Kapler tried to stall once he realized the blunder.

•Followed up his gaffe by saying he “believed” the Phillies were going to make the playoffs.

The good news for Kapler is Villanova played on Monday in the NCAA Tournament final and Philadelphia is still on a high after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory.

Plus, Philly fans are known for being warm and forgiving and will probably be very kind and positive when Kapler is introduced during the team’s home opener on Thursday.

And if you believe that last part, we’ve got a deed to the Ben Franklin Bridge to sell you.

Philly’s a tough town, and so is Boston, where new Red Sox manager Alex Cora won three of his first four games.

The best debut series by a rookie manager was Washington’s Dave Martinez, who won all three games against the Reds.

Martinez and Callaway will match wits for the first time on Thursday afternoon, when the Mets visit our nation’s capital for the Nationals’ home opener.

It’s waaaaaay too early to tell if Callaway’s cerebral approach will spur the Mets to great heights this season.

Callaway is clearly ready for the X’s and O’s of the job. But is he ready for the first true firestorm of second-guessing that will inevitably come his way?

Before his first Opening Day, Callaway said: “I’m humbled by what managers have to go through.”

Oh, he has no idea. Yet.