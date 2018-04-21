In the end, baseball’s new mound visit restrictions will likely have a negligible effect on pace of play and total game time.

But the new rules, which limit teams to six mound visits (with exceptions) per nine innings, is already having an unintended effect: since catchers are less willing to go out to discuss signs and burn a visit, pitchers are throwing pitches their catchers might not be expecting.

In one instance this week, that led to CC Sabathia throwing a pitch Gary Sanchez wasn’t expecting, which led to a run-scoring passed ball.

“One-thousand percent right there,” Sabathia said. “Should have been a mound visit.”

In a potentially more serious instance, Dellin Betances threw a fastball on April 13 in Detroit when Sanchez was expecting a breaking pitch. Since Betances’ fastball approaches 100 miles per hour, that crossup could have led to something worse than a passed ball.

“Thank God they put it in play,” Betances said. “If not, it would have killed Gary.”

Betances may have been exaggerating a might, but the change in the catcher-pitcher relationship because of the new rules is real. No longer can Sanchez traipse out to the mound whenever he feels the need to discuss signs or give a pep talk or whatever reason he wants.

Commissioner Rob Manfred instituted the rules at the start of this season as part of baseball’s efforts to improve pace of play. Teams are limited to six mound visits by a player, coach or manager, with exceptions for injury visits or taking out a pitcher. Umpires are keeping track of the number of visits, and every MLB ballpark has a mound visit tracker on the scoreboard (generally next to where they keep track of replay challenges).

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Is it working? In a word, no.

Despite previous efforts, average game time has increased every year since 2015 (3:00) to 2016 (3:04) to 2017 (3:08).

This season, going into Saturday, the average game time had increased by a minute to 3:09.

Is that really worth the possibility of Sanchez or another catcher getting skulled by an unexpected fastball?

Betances said the issue in Detroit was that he couldn’t see Sanchez’s signs. Sanchez asked the plate umpire if he could go out and chat with Betances and was told he would be charged a mound visit. So Sanchez stayed behind the plate, Betances guessed Sanchez had called for a fastball, and Sanchez started to move his glove and body as if a breaking ball was coming.

A breaking ball was not coming.

“It was headed right for his mask,” Betances said.

The new rules could be called the “Gary Sanchez Rule,” since Sanchez was well-known for making multiple mound visits to confer with his pitcher.

“It’s definitely an adjustment,” Sanchez said through a translator. “It’s a new rule — not my favorite — but it’s what we have in place now and that’s what we have to work with.”

Sabathia defended Sanchez’s previous penchant for multiple mound visits.

“I think pitchers want catchers to come out more than the catcher wants to come out there,” Sabathia said. “I think when you get into a situation where you get into a long count with a guy, to me I just want the guy to come out just so you can get on the same page. I think everybody wants to blame it on Gary, but I think it’s the pitchers more so than it is Gary.”

Betances, though, doesn’t sound as if he misses Sanchez’s visits all that much.

“A lot of times you want to be in a rhythm as a pitcher, so the less he goes out there — unless he needs to — I think it’s better that way,” Betances said. “When you’re having trouble seeing signs, then you need him to come out there.”