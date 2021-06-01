As the Yankees begin play on June 1, they are not a playoff team.

That’s not an opinion. That’s what the standings say. If the season ended on Memorial Day, the Yankees would not be in the playoffs. (They're a half-game out of a three-way tie for the second wild card heading into Tuesday's games.)

It’s time for Brian Cashman to do something about it. It’s past time, actually, unless the GM enjoys watching a team that can’t hit, can’t field at key positions and treats its star sluggers as if they are made of glass.

We won’t implore Cashman to make trades. Maybe it’s too early (although the Rays found a way to make a significant deal on May 21 when they sent shortstop Willy Adames to the Brewers for two relievers, one of whom picked up the save in Monday’s 3-1 victory at Yankee Stadium. Maybe making trades before trading season is just another thing the Rays do better than the Yankees.)

Let’s assume the Yankees have to shuffle the cards they have. There are moves that can and should be made, pronto. Standing pat should not be an option, not when the Rays and then the Red Sox are salivating at the chance to deliver lasting blows to the Yankees this week in the Bronx.

Here goes:

Second Thoughts on Gleyber

Gleyber Torres came up as a shortstop, but after nine errors in 40 games in 2020 and nine errors in 45 games this season we’re convinced this jury is in. And the verdict is Torres is better off going back to second base.

DJ LeMahieu can play first every day until Luke Voit is back. When Voit is back? Worry about it then since, as of Monday, there wasn’t even a timetable for Voit to begin working toward a return from a pesky oblique injury.

As for short, let Tyler Wade play every day. Yes, really good pitchers will knock the bat out of Wade’s hands. But how does that make him different than the rest of the Yankees right now?

Wade will bring defense and speed. If he can get on base at a decent clip, he will be a useful hitter out of the nine-hole.

Up Goes Frazier

On Monday, against a lefthander, Clint Frazier was on the bench despite getting two hits on Sunday. Brett Gardner and his microscopic OPS was in centerfield.

Miguel Andujar has earned the leftfield job with his hitting of late, so if Frazier is going to play it’s going to have to be in center. Yes, we know Frazier still seems to stumble after every fly ball at the corner spots, but he thinks center is his best position. It’s time to give him a two-week run there to see if his legendary bat speed can overcome what will obviously be a downgrade in defense from Gardner, who only has value at the moment as a late-inning glove or pinch runner.

And if the Frazier move doesn’t work out . . .

Let Florial Bloom

The Yankees have a gaping hole in center. The Yankees’ top major-league ready prospect is centerfielder Estevan Florial. The Yankees love Florial’s tools and makeup.

This really shouldn’t be that hard. I did all that without an analytics department!

Free G

Have you noticed that everything the Yankees have done to keep Giancarlo Stanton healthy hasn’t worked? Isn’t it possible that sitting for 95% of every game as the designated hitter instead of playing the outfield at least part-time isn’t good for a 31-year-old, world-class athlete? Wouldn’t it be better for his legs if he ran around the green grass every now and then?

The Yankees obviously want to give Aaron Judge as many DH days as possible. How about the sluggers share rightfield and DH? One day on, one day off. Two days on, two days off. Something other than what’s happening now. Something that also protects Judge, who is the more valuable player.

Think about a new manager

Not yet. But at some point, if changing the players doesn’t work, you have to look at Aaron Boone before the season completely slips away – which, by the end of this week, it already might have.