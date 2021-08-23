Luke Voit woke up in his Atlanta hotel room on Monday morning and found out he had been named the American League Player of the Week.

Then he got to the ballpark and found out that honor comes with an attaboy from his manager, but not a spot in the lineup.

It’s just one of many tough playing time decisions Aaron Boone is going to have to make down the stretch.

Monday’s decision was particularly vexing because Boone didn’t have the designated hitter spot for Voit in the Yankees' DH-less game at Atlanta’s Truist Park. Boone chose to sit Voit and play Anthony Rizzo at first base against righthander Huascar Ynoa.

Oh, you say, it’s because Ynoa is a righthander. Makes sense to start the lefty-swinging Rizzo, right?

Well, not if you look at Ynoa’s splits. He’s been much more effective against lefthanded hitters (.481 OPS to .749 for righties). Ynoa had allowed seven home runs in 10 games this season. All of them were to righthanded hitters.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And not if you want to go with the hot hand (that’s "Hot Hand Luke," as Newsday’s back page put it in on Saturday).

Voit has had two hot hands lately, both wrapped tightly around his bat, as he backed up his strong words about his deserving to play even after the Yankees acquired Rizzo.

It’s not just the last week. Voit went into Monday on a seven-game hitting streak, during which he hit .500 (13-for-26) with three home runs and 13 RBIs. The Yankees won all seven games, and the two before that, as they and Atlanta both went into Monday on nine-game winning streaks.

It’s the first matchup of teams with at least nine-game winning streaks since 1901. Voit started the night with a nice seat on the bench to watch it.

"He's playing great," Boone said. "I think the biggest thing is he's healthy. We know what kind of hitter he is when he's healthy and he's obviously gotten some big hits for us in what was a very good week for us."

Rizzo wasn't much of a factor over that stretch. He returned from a bout with COVID-19 on Wednesday and has gone 1-for-9 in three games.

When the DH is in play, Boone can start both, as long as Giancarlo Stanton can play the outfield and Aaron Judge can slide over to center. So far, so good with that, and the Yankees have only four more DH-less games before the end of the season (Tuesday in Atlanta and Sept. 10-12 at Citi Field vs. the Mets).

Still, the Voit/Rizzo conundrum is just one that Boone will face once the Yankees get back Gio Urshela (maybe this week) and Gleyber Torres (maybe next week) from the injured list.

Urshela is easy. He starts at third base most of the time. Rougned Odor, who has integrated himself into the Yankees culture and gotten some big hits, can play third or second against tough righties.

The stickier situation is what to do with Torres. Does he deserve to lose his starting job because of an injury if the player who is replacing him is doing the job better than Torres was before he got hurt?

Yes, we’re talking about the Bronx’s own Andrew Velazquez, the speedy switch hitter who has won fans’ hearts while providing some of the best shortstop play the team has seen since Didi Gregorius left town.

The Yankees shoehorned Torres back to his natural shortstop position after they let the popular Gregorius leave a free agent. Torres’ All-Star bat was supposed to make up for his defense, and his defense was supposed to improve the more he played short.

Neither happened. Torres has been subpar on both sides of the ball. Boone is going to have to eventually decide if he wants to go with the name (Torres) over the game (Velazquez).

Velazquez has given the Yankees a spark. If that continues, it shouldn’t be overlooked when Torres is ready to return from his thumb injury.

Perhaps a healthy Torres should start with a seat on the bench. Voit can show him where it is.