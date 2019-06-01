In houses around the country beginning Monday, high school and college baseball players will be gathering around televisions or computers to follow the three-day, 40-round 2019 MLB draft.

Every formerly draft-eligible major leaguer has been through draft day. Although MLB has tried (and mostly failed) to pump up its draft to NFL or NBA standards by broadcasting the first two rounds on MLB Network, the players are generally too unfamiliar and too far away from helping the big-league club to cause much of a stir.

According to MLB, 26.4 percent of this year’s Opening Day rosters were born outside the U.S. and thus not subject to the draft. But for those born in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, draft day can be the day when it all begins.

But how important is the draft to team-building? The Yankees, who have the 30th pick in the first round, generally pick later because of their decades of success. They have also been willing to forfeit high picks to sign free agents, though less so lately.

The Yankees have seven players on their roster and injured list who they drafted and still had in the organization for their big-league debuts. That includes Aaron Judge (1st round, 2013), Brett Gardner (third round, 2005) and Dellin Betances (eighth round, 2006).

The Mets, who will pick 12th in the first draft under new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, have 11 such players on their roster and injured list. That includes first-round picks Michael Conforto (2014), Brandon Nimmo (2011) and Dominic Smith (2013), second-round picks Pete Alonso (2016) and Steven Matz (2009) and a steal of a ninth-round pick in Jacob deGrom (2010).

Gardner was selected as a senior out of the College of Charleston, so he had no other options but to sign with the Yankees.

“That’s a long time ago,” Gardner said. “It was kind of a rush after moving out of college, going to regionals, going home and then knowing I was going to get drafted and knowing I was going to sign and play. If I remember right, my roommate and I were live-streaming the draft on his computer, and that’s how I found out, and then I got a call in about 30 seconds from someone with the Yankees. Within 3-4 days I was in Tampa.”

Gardner made his big-league debut three years later and is the longest tenured Yankee.

“Especially in today’s game, it’s becoming more and more rare to stay with one organization as long as I have,” he said. “Definitely something that means a lot to me. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Betances, who was drafted out of Grand Street Campus High School in Brooklyn, took five years to reach the majors and didn’t make an impact until 2014 – eight years after his name was called.

“I was in my summer ball league coach’s house, just kind of waiting,” Betances said. “See who was being drafted – some of the guys you played with, some of the guys you played against. I was just patiently waiting. I got a little impatient after a little while. I remember one of my good friends that I played summer ball with, Rafael Cabreja, got picked by Boston the pick before me. I was excited for him and in the midst of the excitement my brother’s like, ‘You just got picked by the Yankees.’ I was like, ‘You’re lying.’ I got excited, obviously, being a Yankee fan.”

Cabreja topped out at Class A in the Boston system. The Yankees’ patience paid off as Betances, who has spent this season on the injured list with a right shoulder injury, has been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball.

“I guess they like me,” said Betances, who is a free agent after the season. “Sometimes you get lucky to play here your whole career. Obviously, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

The rest of the Yankees’ formerly drafted players came from other organizations in trades or signed as free agents. Slugging first baseman Luke Voit was drafted twice – in the 32nd round as a high schooler by the Kansas City Royals in 2009 (he didn’t sign) and in the 22nd round as a college senior in 2013 by the St. Louis Cardinals.

“The Royals came to my house like 2-3 times,” said Voit, who grew up in Wildwood, Missouri, and was acquired by the Yankees last July 29 from the Cardinals’ Triple-A team. “But then the money didn’t work out. I wasn’t ready. I wanted to go to college. St. Louis, I didn’t really talk to at all and they picked me.

“Now, the draft is broadcast, but I was just staring at a computer. You’re seeing your buddies go, guys you played with, and 10 rounds go by, then 15. I stopped watching and I went to play video games. My Mom kept watching and, all of a sudden, she screamed. It was cool.”