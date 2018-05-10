After another Yankees-Red Sox series came to a close on Thursday night, The Rivalry was folded up like a blanket and put in a drawer. Till they meet again, which will come on June 29 at Yankee Stadium.

Really, all of these delicious regular-season matchups are but an appetizer for the entree we should all hope awaits us in October: another Yankees-Red Sox postseason series.

The last time they met in the playoffs, in 2004, lives on in Red Sox lore and Yankee infamy. Reversing the Curse came a year after the Aaron Boone home run, and now Boone is the manager of the Yankees. Too bad Dave Roberts isn’t the manager of the Red Sox, but Alex Cora seems like a nice guy and a good rookie skipper.

There’s no more Pedro and Manny and Jeter and A-Rod, although Alex Rodriguez was at Thursday’s series finale along with his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

Jason Varitek was there, too, and if he and A-Rod crossed paths, hopefully no one shoved a catcher’s mitt into the other’s face, as Varitek (now a Red Sox special adviser) did during a classic 2004 brawl at Fenway Park.

These Yankees and Red Sox already have started to make their own memories. It began at Fenway Park on April 11 when Joe Kelly and Tyler Austin sparked a bench-clearing brawl in a series in which Boston took two of three.

So it was pretty meaningful for the Bronx faithful when Aaron Judge got the go-ahead hit off Kelly on Tuesday. The Yankees won again on Wednesday with a comeback for the ages against Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel, who was brought in for a five-out save and instead gave up a go-ahead two-run triple by Brett Gardner and a massive two-run homer by Judge.

It was, to borrow Boone’s phrase, “bedlam” in the Bronx.

On Thursday, the Red Sox took a 4-0 lead against CC Sabathia. Hanley Ramirez homered to lead off the fifth, and then the skies opened up and play was halted at 8:47 p.m. because of a thunderstorm. It resumed at 9:42.

The Yankees tied it — of course they did — with four in the seventh. All four runs scored with Kelly on the mound.

There is so much talent on these teams. For the Yankees, there’s Judge and Stanton and Didi and Sanchez and more. The Red Sox have Mookie and Hanley and Xander and J.D. and more.

The next major battlefield could be in July, when the trade deadline beckons. Good pals Brian Cashman and Dave Dombrowski may be fighting over the same limited pool, and whichever one lands a stud or two could earn his team the AL East crown.

The Red Sox won the East last season and the Yankees settled for the wild card. But Boston lost to Houston in the ALDS while the Yankees beat Minnesota in the wild-card game and Cleveland in the ALDS. That set up a thrilling ALCS that the Astros won in seven games en route to their first World Series title.

A Yankees-Astros playoff redux would be pretty exciting, too, if the recent four-game series at Minute Maid Park is any guide. The Yankees won three of those tight games as part of the incredible 17-1 run they brought into Thursday.

But it wouldn’t be Yankees-Red Sox.

The Yankees and Red Sox have met three times in the ALCS: 1999, 2003 and 2004. The Yankees won in five games in 1999. Boone may have his job in part because of the celebrity that ensued from his extra-inning walk-off home run to send the Yankees to the 2003 World Series. The Red Sox got more than even in 2004, coming all the way back from a 3-0 ALCS deficit.

There’s no way a 2018 Yankees-Red Sox playoff series could top that, right? Let’s meet back in five months and find out.