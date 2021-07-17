On the 17th day of July, at about 4:10 p.m., Yankees manager Aaron Boone finally admitted that maybe it would be better for Giancarlo Stanton’s health if he ran around in the outfield from time to time.

"There’s a case to be made that maybe that can help keep him healthy, when you are doing more and different things," Boone said before the Yankees hosted the Red Sox with Stanton in his familiar designated hitter spot in a COVID- and injury-depleted lineup. "I think there’s some value in that."

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. The comedic timing, we mean.

With up to six regulars out of the lineup because of COVID-19 or injuries, the Yankees don’t need Stanton in the outfield until they play under NL rules in Miami on July 30.

At the moment, the Yankees hardly have enough bodies to fill out a lineup. By July 30 — coincidentally, the trade deadline — the Yankees may be filling out a batting order with eyes on 2022, not their flickering 2021 postseason hopes.

Until then, who exactly would DH in AL games if Stanton made his first appearance in the outfield since 2019? The only case that can be made is keeping Gary Sanchez’s bat in the lineup when he’s not catching.

But Sanchez went into Saturday back in one of his deep, deep funks, with two hits in his last 33 at-bats. That’s not a bat that you need to twist yourself into a pretzel to keep in the lineup.

Because of injuries and COVID-19, the Yankees didn’t have a competitive batting order against the Red Sox on Friday, when they were three-hit in a 4-0 loss in their first game back from the All-Star break.

The Yankees are without Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela (COVID-19 IL) and Luke Voit, Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar (injuries).

So the batting orders on Friday and Saturday nights were populated by the likes of Rougned Odor (.219 batting average), Brett Gardner (.190), Trey Amburgey (0-for-2 in his first big-league game Friday), Chris Gittens (.091), Tim Locastro (.190) and, on Saturday, Greg Allen, a .240 career hitter who earned the starting nod after a pinch-hit single in his first Yankees at-bat on Friday.

So when it comes to Stanton, the Yankees’ all-powerful analytics department and wobbly strength and conditioning department can prepare report after report on the pluses and minuses of occasionally deploying him in the outfield. They can look at it from every conceivable angle, crunch the numbers . . . or they could throw the spreadsheets and pie charts in the trash and assume that a world-class, 31-year-old athlete probably is better served by playing complete games more than once in a blue moon.

It’s common sense.

Keeping Stanton exclusively at DH over the last few seasons to save his health — and, by the way, completely failing to save his health — is a perfect example of how the Yankees consistently expect less from their star players.

That’s often exactly what they get.

Consider the answer Boone gave after Friday’s meek loss, when he was asked if the remaining four healthy regulars (Stanton, Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres) should be counted on to carry the offense.

"They’re obviously critical for us," Boone said. "But it falls on everyone, as well. We have people in that lineup capable of doing things up and down and we’ve really got to just focus on having really good at-bats and not one individual saying, ‘I’ve got to carry this, I’ve got to do that.’ "

Why can’t they say that? Why can’t the Yankees expect that? Aren’t the best, most-talented and highest-paid players in any sport supposed to carry their teams through the tough times?

So if it makes the Yankees better to put Stanton in the outfield, do it pronto. If Boone needs to put the pressure on his remaining stars to start hitting up to their baseball cards and paychecks, now is the time.

If not, you might as well call up 18-year-old super prospect Jasson Dominguez (first homer as a professional for Single-A Tampa on Friday) and let him be the DH. Maybe he could even run around in the outfield from time to time.