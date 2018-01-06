Updated January 6, 2018 5:46 PM

Garth Snow is in his 12th year as Islanders general manager. It’s fair to wonder, with the Islanders banged up and sliding to a second straight season outside the playoffs, whether Snow’s job as GM and team president is secure.

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky declined comment on any hockey operations matters without knowing what questions Newsday wanted to ask, so he wasn’t declining to comment on Snow’s job security or status.

But it was already clear what Ledecky and Scott Malkin feel about Snow and head coach/assistant GM Doug Weight. We found out in April.

That was the end of the 2016-17 season, one that ended with a furious rally that fell a point short of a playoff berth. Weight still had the interim tag as coach and Snow finished a seventh season of his 11 at the helm without a playoff berth; Ledecky and Malkin had also just wrapped a year of their “listening tour,” speaking to any number of retired players, agents and former executives about the state of the Isles and a possible role as head of hockey operations.

After all that, Malkin and Ledecky chose to stick with Snow, who has what’s believed to be five years remaining on his contract. The owners also chose to go with Weight, making him the permanent coach after a 24-12-7 run to close the season.

There were plenty of available options last spring. Dean Lombardi had just been let go by the Kings; former player and current Rangers exec Brad Richards was one of the people Ledecky spoke with.

But the owners stayed the course. Perhaps they felt it would give the team a stronger position with John Tavares. Maybe they didn’t want to start over while also paying Snow to buy out so many years of his deal. Maybe they didn’t feel comfortable starting from scratch with so much riding on this season — Tavares, a new arena and talks with Barclays Center about the short-term future of the Isles.

Whatever the reasons, they made that choice nine months ago and it would be hard to see Malkin and Ledecky reversing course and scrapping the front office midway through a season that’s turned into a grind, but is hardly over.

They have achieved their biggest goal, which is the Isles’ new home at Belmont. Their next goal, a Tavares extension, is still up in the air and likely will be until the summer, but the Isles captain has not told the team anything about his future despite the recent slide.

So it’s fair to wonder about Snow’s future and if this season ends in the lottery again, it would be hard to see Malkin and Ledecky standing pat.

But now? The owners already made that call in April.

Surgery for de Haan, Toews

Calvin de Haan is scheduled for surgery on his left shoulder from the injury he suffered at the end of the Islanders’ win over the Kings on Dec. 16. The Islanders are 2-6-1 since de Haan was hurt.

It will be the third shoulder surgery, second on his left shoulder, for de Haan in the last decade. The 27-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this summer but his medical situation will definitely hamper his ability to cash in.

Almost as important to the Islanders is prospect Devon Toews needing shoulder surgery, according to sources. Toews would have been called up to replace de Haan but he suffered a shoulder injury that will end his season, further depleting the team’s defensive depth.

More injuries from Friday

Josh Bailey (lower body) is out for Sunday’s game against the Devils and isn’t likely to return immediately after the team’s five-day break from Monday-Friday. Bailey is tied for second in the league with 50 points.

Andrew Ladd and Ryan Pulock both also exited Friday’s loss with injuries, though there was no definitive word on either with the team off on Saturday. Anthony Beauvillier was recalled on an emergency basis in case Ladd can’t play.