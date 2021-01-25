He is pampered. He is out of shape. He doesn’t mesh well with other superstars.

That was the skinny on the not-so-skinny James Harden almost two weeks ago when the Nets pulled the trigger on the trade that created their Big 3.

No one doubted that Harden is a great offensive talent, one of the top scorers in the game. But his style of play is so isolation-dependent that he would seem to be an inelegant fit, to say the least, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

So it’s interesting, then, that heading into Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat — the third game in which each member of the Big 3 played — it has been Harden who has taken the back seat offensively.

He scored 66 points in his first two games as a Net, but his production dropped dramatically when Irving returned to the team. Harden averaged 17.3 points in those three games, shooting 39% overall and 35% from three-point range. He contributed in other ways, though, averaging 11.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 42.0 minutes a game.

In the Nets’ win over the Heat on Saturday night, Harden scored 12 points and shot only 2-for-8. He also had 11 assists and seven rebounds and made two free throws with 2.7 seconds left that clinched the win. (He also committed a heady foul in the final seconds that prevented the Heat from attempting a potential tying three-pointer.)

It was Harden’s fifth double-double in five games, making him the first Nets player to record a points-assist double-double in five straight games since Deron Williams did so in the 2010-11 season.

"It feels good not to have to score so much to give ourselves a chance to win the game," Harden said. "I can just go out there and be a playmaker and shoot my shot once it’s available and still get guys involved to still have a chance to win the game. That is a change, but for me, it’s just being the player I am. Impacting the game in other ways than scoring and being the best player I can be when I am out on the court."

Coach Steve Nash said before Monday night’s game that Harden is still getting used to playing with his new teammates. He expects to see his offensive production rise with time.

"Would I like James to be more aggressive? Yes. Will he be more aggressive in time? I think so," Nash said. "I think once he gets more comfortable with his teammates, gets in better shape and has adapted to this whole new environment, we will see an improved James scoring the ball. But I’m not worried about him.

"By the way, without scoring, he brings such a great profile to our team, his playmaking and the way he’s able to distort the defense, manipulate the defense. It would be ideal if he was doing both. But he’s been really big for us in the way, even without scoring, he can impact the game."

Perhaps the most amazing stat is that Harden is averaging a career-high 41.4 minutes per game, surviving a brutal stretch in which the Nets played three games in four nights, including a double-overtime game in Cleveland.

That has led some to charge that Harden was wearing a fat suit in Houston before his trade. No, I’m not making this up. Google "Harden" and "fat suit" and see what comes up.

No matter what he was wearing earlier this season in Houston, it’s clear that this is a place where Harden wants to be. He’s saying the right things. He’s bringing others into the game and he’s clearly trying to get a read on what this team needs from him.

Said Harden after Saturday’s win: "I just want to come in and get a feel for what is going on."