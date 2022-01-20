Julius Randle wanted to be here.

Randle and Knicks fans have to remind themselves of that if we are going to get through this ugly, ugly period.

When free agent after free agent passed on coming to the Knicks in the summer of 2019, Randle willingly stepped into the pressure cooker of need and expectations that is New York and Madison Square Garden. And after a rough first season, he was one of the best feel-good stories in the league last season, becoming a first-time All-Star at the relatively ripe age of 26.

The fans and the media couldn’t get enough of him and his photogenic family, who often sit courtside. Randle was voted the league’s Most Improved Player after helping to lead the Knicks to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and their first playoff appearance in eight seasons. Randle fell so in love with New York that he agreed to a contract extension that will keep him a Knick for four more years.

Heading into Thursday night’s game against the Pelicans at Madison Square Garden, well, that seems like a lifetime ago.

Randle has failed to live up to the expectations he set last year in the regular season, and the painful reality has settled in that he isn’t the big-time player the Knicks thought they were going to be able to build around.

First there was his disappearance in the playoff series against Atlanta. Then there are his frequent disappearances this season; he entered Thursday averaging five fewer points than the 24.1 he averaged last season. His three-point shooting percentage had dropped from 41.1 to 31.1.

Things really got nasty during what ended up being a thrilling last-second win over the Celtics on Jan. 6. During the game, Randle made a thumbs-down gesture toward Knicks fans. Afterward, he used profane language to explain to reporters that the gesture was made to shut the fans up.

Randle has since apologized to fans in a well-crafted post on Instagram, and the league fined him $25,000 for his use of profane language. Yet heading into Thursday, the dysfunction has continued.

Randle was booed off the floor after scoring only two points on Jan. 11 and was booed sporadically in the Knicks’ two losses at home after that.

The truth is that Randle and the Knicks both overachieved last season. And now both the player and the team are victims of the high hopes they helped build.

The Knicks have continued to have Randle’s back, with coach Tom Thibodeau going out of his way to talk about how Randle impacts the game even when he isn’t making shots. Thibodeau also loves Randle’s work ethic, saying that his attitude doesn’t change based on whether the Knicks are winning or losing.

"I’ve seen him when everything is going his way and I’ve seen him when things aren’t going his way," Thibodeau said. "He’s going to be the same guy. Put the work in and be ready to go."

Randle, come game time, is a player who plays with emotion. That more than anything may be what got him into trouble with the fans in the first place. It can’t be easy to be booed when you know that your 5-year-old son is watching from courtside. After the lovefest that Randle and the Knicks had last season, one can see he might not understand how things could flip so quickly.

When you play well, fans in New York love you and celebrate you like no other. And when you don’t, they’re going to let you know. Just ask Patrick Ewing or Carmelo Anthony or even Bronx-born teammate Kemba Walker.

Yes, it takes thick skin to play in New York. But on the flip side, Knicks fans are a forgiving bunch. Who among us hasn’t ripped off a profanity or two when things aren’t going our way? The key is what happens next.

No, Randle is not the perennial All-Star fans dreamed he would be when he was having a magnificent regular season last year. But he’s probably a better player than he has shown in the first half of this season.

A string of 20-plus games and a couple of big wins could go a long way toward patching things up.

And a thumbs-up to the fans wouldn’t hurt.