Now, it’s all up to Julius Randle.

It’s up to him to put the Knicks on his back and make his teammates forget that Kemba Walker, the player who was brought in to make their offense better, is no longer a significant part of their group.

This is what superstar players are supposed to do. They are supposed to step up and take charge when their team needs it most. Randle, fresh off his first All-Star Game appearance, needs to do this if he wants to move both the team and his career forward.

And, if he wanted a solid road map for how exactly to do this, he just needed to look across the court Tuesday night at what Kevin Durant is doing in Brooklyn.

Yes, I know it’s not fair to compare Randle to Durant. It’s not fair to compare anyone else in the NBA with Durant, who once again is proving to be one of the best players in the history of the game.

Yet, both players are dealing with somewhat similar and disappointing situations at point guard.

It’s impossible to overstate just how much Kyrie Irving’s decision not to get a vaccination messed with the Nets. (I use the words "messed with" here, because I am not allowed to use the stronger word that aptly describes exactly what he did.)

At the start of this season, the Nets were not only contending for a title, they were contending to be counted among the most talented teams ever. Irving changed all that when he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine like the rest of his teammates so that they all could be eligible to play at Barclays Center.

I can’t imagine how ticked off I would be if I were Durant. Can you picture following your good friend to Brooklyn to play for his favorite childhood team, only for him to abandon you just when it seems that you are standing on the precipice of history?

Yet, if he were ticked off, Durant never let on. In addition to being incredibly physically gifted, Durant may also be one of the most goal-oriented and pragmatic of superstars.

"What is being mad going to do?" Durant said at the start of the season. "We are not going to change his mind, know what I’m saying?"

Instead, Durant controlled the only thing he could control, which is his own level of play.

The Nets, who entered Tuesday night's game 12-3 in their last 15 games and atop the Eastern Conference standings, are a contender almost exclusively because of Durant. At 33 and only 2 1/2 years removed from a brutal Achilles injury, Durant is gunning for his fifth scoring title and second MVP. Right now, the only player that stands in his way is former teammate Steph Curry. Entering Tuesday’s play, the two were tied for the NBA scoring lead with 28.6 points per game.

Durant’s performance has somehow made up for the fact that Irving is AWOL, James Harden is still trying to figure out his game without Irving, Blake Griffin can’t seem to find his shot anymore and Joe Harris needed ankle surgery.

"Yeah, he’s the best player in the league, for sure," Randle said Monday. "Never seen a seven-footer that skilled. Do anything, everything on the court. No weakness. That’s him. He’s tough. Great player, but I love competing against him."

Randle doesn’t have to be a great player to be the leader the Knicks’ first unit needs to move forward after a rocky start. But he does need to look more like the Randle of the 2020-21 season than the Randle of 2021-22.

Randle made a huge leap forward last season, averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and three-point percentage. Not only did he win the Most Improved Player award, but he was a major factor in the Knicks earning a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

This year, his 19.2 points per game is almost five points fewer than the 24.1 he averaged last season. His field-goal percentage of 41.2 is the lowest since his rookie season, and he has completely disappeared against some opponents.

If you are following the Knicks from the glass-is-half-full room, it’s possible that Walker had something to do with this, that his arthritic knees and lack of size were a liability. It’s clear that the chemistry wasn’t there, that Walker wasn’t going to upgrade the Knicks offense like they thought he would.

It’s been 20 up-and-down games for the Knicks. Now, it’s up to Randle to take a page out of the book of KD, control only what he can control and raise the level of his game.

It’s on him.