PHILADELPHIA — As the seconds ticked down and it became apparent that this was really going to happen, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson’s eyes ever so briefly flickered over the scoreboard before the final buzzer and he walked off the court.

The glance was so quick, so stealth that it almost seemed as though Atkinson was afraid if his eyes lingered too long, the scoreboard would prove to be a mirage, that it simply could not be true that his Nets had just dominated the talent-laden 76ers, 111-102, in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The Nets, a team of overlooked and underappreciated players, are for real. Or at least they believe they are, which may very well be enough to make this one interesting first-round series. This was the takeaway from yesterday’s stunner in which the Nets led by as many as 17 points and never let the game get closer than nine in the final period.

“We weren’t rattled,” Atkinson said when asked what he was most proud of. “You were afraid with this crowd and the team that they have, that they were going to knock you out of the box quick. We took a couple of punches, took a couple of runs and kept our composure. That’s big progress for us.”

Big progress? Yesterday’s win was almost like skipping from seventh to 10th grade. The Nets won 28 games last year and just 20 the year before. Most people, including Atkinson, thought it would be at least one more year before they made the playoffs. Maybe two.

In other words, the Nets were supposed to be just happy to be here. And that, according to Ed Davis, may have been the Nets’ great advantage.

“We’ve got nothing to lose,” said Davis, who was such a disrupter on defense that he was a plus-28 when on the floor Saturday. “We go out and we get swept? That’s what is supposed to happen. If we have the mindset of I don’t care, sometimes that works in your favor.”

Indeed, few expected the Nets to come into Philadelphia and steal one. The Sixers have a star-heavy lineup that was supposed to be built for the postseason. The Nets? Three of their starters — Rodions Kurucs, Jarrett Allen and D’Angelo Russell — were playing in their first postseason game Saturday.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That difference underscores the different rebuilding paths the two teams took to get to this game.

Philadelphia famously went though “the process,” tanking season after season in order to compile top draft picks and take Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons before trading for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.

The Nets, because a previous regime had traded away their top picks, were forced to go a different route. This involved developing castoff free agents such as Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris, and taking a chance on Russell, who had gotten a bad rap with the Lakers.

“Their rebuild is different,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “Both are incredibly difficult because we had to get some pingpong balls right. Some we did, some we didn’t. Their version, you have to pay some people and hope they come out good.”

For both teams, it wasn’t easy. The Sixers lost an NBA-record 28 straight games over two seasons. The Nets went 1-27 during a dismal stretch in 2016-17, Atkinson’s first season.

After winning the first playoff game of his career yesterday, Atkinson was asked if during those dark days he dreamed of what it might one day be like to get this team to the postseson.

“You are going to get me emotional,” he said. “I know I have to stay humble, so I’m not going to celebrate. I’m sure I’m going to look back on it and be extremely happy how far we’ve come and that we’ve won our first playoff game. It’s cool. But they lost their first playoff game last year, too. I’m emotional about it. I’m happy about it. But for now, I’m going to put it in a closet or drawer for the rest of the season.”

No, it wasn’t a mirage.