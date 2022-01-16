Nets can't catch break, but some of it's their own fault

I know, I know, it’s hard to feel bad for a super team.

It’s hard to feel bad for a team like the Nets with an embarrassment of riches, a team that has three of the top players in the NBA in Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Still, it’s impossible not to shake your head at the fact that every time things seem to be going right for the Nets, fate takes a left turn.

The Nets announced Sunday that Durant has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Durant was injured after he was inadvertently bumped by teammate Bruce Brown and then awkwardly fell during the second quarter of the Nets’ 120-105 win over the Pelicans on Saturday.

The injury news, of course, could have been a lot worse. Though the team gave no timetable for Durant’s return, ESPN is reporting that they expect he will be out four to six weeks.

That’s still disappointing for Nets fans who were looking forward to seeing what the Big 3 could do together during a prolonged stretch.

The Big 3 have played in only two games together this season, mostly because Irving is unvaccinated and New York City mandates that he needs to be to play at Barclays Center. The Nets initially decided they didn’t want him to be a part-time player, but then they reversed themselves and decided to let him play on the road.

Judging from the way the Nets steamrolled a very good Bulls team in Chicago on Wednesday, the Nets had a good chance to take over first in the East and then possibly separate themselves from the rest of the pack as they headed into a stretch where they play 11 of 14 games on the road in arenas where the unvaccinated Irving is allowed to play.

"We’ve been a resilient group since I’ve been here, so we just have to keep pushing," Harden said when asked if he felt like the team was snakebit.

Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of Harden joining Irving and Durant on the Nets and forming the superteam. Injuries, COVID and Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated have limited the Big 3 to playing only 16 games together.

Sixteen games. Hard to believe. And while the Nets do have some promising young players and role players who can step up, the pressure over the next four to six weeks will be mostly on their two superstars. The good news is that the Nets were 16-3 last year when they were the only two superstars while Durant was battling a nagging hamstring injury.

The truth is the pressure will be mostly on Irving, on and off the court.

Irving is the person most responsible for creating this superteam by convincing Durant to join him in Brooklyn. He is also the person most responsible for creating the current mess they are in by refusing to get vaccinated in a league where 97% of the players are.

And that may be the biggest reason it’s hard to feel sorry for the Nets, given that one of their biggest problems is self-inflicted.

Durant and Harden have had to log unreal minutes this season because of Irving’s inability to play. Now, the Nets are going to have to just rely on Harden in their home games until Durant gets back. Last year, injuries forced Harden into huge minutes. And the likely result was the nagging hamstring injury that haunted him the last two months and into the playoffs.

After the big win in Chicago, Harden was asked if he believed Irving would eventually join the team full-time, playing in home games.

"I’m gonna give him the shot," Harden said.

Harden may have been half joking, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt if Irving could take one for the team.

I’m not holding my breath.