Julius Randle was supposed to be a consolation prize.

He was the star no one wanted, the guy the Knicks ended up signing after they whiffed in 2019 free agency. Actually, Randle wasn’t even a star, not even close. Just a decent young player who was willing to sign with the Knicks after Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had snubbed them and headed to Brooklyn.

Fast forward to this season and not only is Randle a bona fide big-time player, he is the most important superstar in the star-laden New York area.

Randle’s dramatic emergence this year under Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is the single biggest reason the Knicks will open the first round of the playoffs next weekend against Atlanta at Madison Square Garden. Sure, we all knew that Thibodeau would have the team playing better defense, but who could have predicted that Randle would have this kind of monster year, averaging career highs in points, assists and rebounds.

Randle helped turn what was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Knicks – Las Vegas bookmakers projected they would have 22.5 wins – into one of the most exciting Knicks seasons in recent memory.

"He’s our engine," Thibodeau said before Sunday’s 96-92 win over the Celtics Sunday gave them a 41-31 record. "He’s had a terrific season."

While the Nets' roster has two former MVPs in Durant and James Harden and a seven-time All-Star in Irving, none of them comes close to having the impact that Randle has had on his team.

Randle this season is a completely different player than the one who frustrated Knicks fans last year by dribbling into traffic and forcing bad shots. So much so that he should be a shoe-in for the league’s Most Improved Player award and deserves at least a cursory mention in the MVP conversation.

It’s not just that Randle had put up big numbers for the Knicks by averaging 24.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and six assists heading into Sunday, when he had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

It’s that he put them up consistently. During a compacted season that has seen many players miss games because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, Randle played in 71 of 72 games while averaging a league-high 37.6 minutes.

Randle’s most jaw-dropping accomplishment has been the development of his three-point shot. Last year, he really didn’t have one, which meant defenders didn’t have to pay attention to what he was doing on the perimeter. Consider that in his first six seasons in the league, he averaged about 1.5 three-point attempts per game, making only 29.5% of them. This season? Heading Sunday's game, he was averaging 5.5 attempts a game while making 41.1% of them.

That’s not his only improvement, however. Randle has transformed from almost a reluctant passer last year to a skilled playmaker under pressure. Randle’s six assists per game are double what he averaged last year.

"The most important thing is the impact he’s had on winning," Thibodeau said. "A lot of people can get stats in this league and it doesn’t impact winning. Julius has really impacted winning and he’s been a great example for all our players with his commitment to work, to the team, to unselfishness. That’s what it takes to be unselfish in this league."

Randle, of course, did not come here to be a consolation prize. While big names may not have wanted to play in New York, he seemed to have a unique understanding of what might be possible here.

"I felt like there’s no fan base, no organization that’s starving and hungry to win more than the Knicks in the NBA," Randle said shortly after he was signed. "And I don’t think there’s a better place in the NBA to win than with the Knicks in New York. So for me it was a no-brainer. And like I said, every day I wake up I pinch myself. I’m excited."

For the first time in a long time, Knicks fans are feeling the same way.