OK, it’s true. David Fizdale did some weird things as Knicks coach.

He routinely benched guys to teach them a lesson. He sometimes played rotations that didn’t make sense. And he loved giving the ball to players who had no chance to be a part of the Knicks future, players like Noah Vonleh and Emmanuel Mudiay and Trey Burke.

Yet Fizdale is not the reason that the team has a 4-18 record and is vying with Golden State to be the worst team in the NBA. Fizdale is not the reason the Knicks are coming off consecutive losses of 44 and 37 points, though those losses to Milwaukee and Denver did seal his fate.

Here’s the sad truth that every Knicks fan knows. The team’s problems run a lot deeper than their coach, who was fired after running the team’s practice on Friday.

If all it took to fix the Knicks were to fire the coach, the Knicks would be he most fixed team in the league. Including interims who were not then hired to be head coaches, the Knicks have parted with 11coaches since Jeff Van Gundy quit in 2001. That alone says volumes about what might exactly be wrong with the organization.

But rather than review nearly two decades of dysfunction and heartbreak, let’s examine the Knicks’ current state of disarray by looking back 18 months ago when Fizdale was hired.

Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry handpicked Fizdale over some more accomplished candidates, including Mike Budenholzer, whose Milwaukee Bucks just beat the Knicks by 44 points. The main reason they did is they believed the then 43-year-old coach could relate to younger players. Fizdale, who had palled around with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James in Miami, was going to be a free agent magnet.

Back then, Knicks the coaching job looked like a pretty sweet one. For one, the team had Kristaps Porzingis, a player Fizdale could build around. And two, they had cap room to land at least one big-time free agent and possibly two. With the Knicks once again selling hope for a not-so-distant bright future, fans were willing to put up with some pretty terrible basketball last season.

Fast forward to today. The team doesn’t have Porzingis, whom they were forced to trade after they couldn’t find a way to make him happy. And they don’t have any superstars as at least two big-time free agents decided they would rather play for a nervous-energy basketball nerd like Kenny Atkinson than a cool guy they could hang out with.

What they do have is a mish-mashed roster with too many forwards, not a real point guard and no big-time talent. The Knicks signed six players to one-year contracts and then asked Fizdale to integrate them into a team of young players whom he was still developing. After initially apologizing to their fans, the Knicks reversed course and tried to sell their fans on the fact that they were going to have a decent team.

“Progress” was the word that was often mentioned by the Knicks brass. The team was going to progress toward getting better. After the Knicks opened 2-10, the only progress that was being made was that the team was deciding who its next scapegoat was going to be. When Mills and Perry blindsided Fizdale by holding a news conference 10 games in to to declare that the team was not performing up to their expectations, Fizdale knew he was the odd man out.

I can’t imagine that interim coach Mike Miller is going to have an easier time with this roster. And of course no one expects him to be much more than a placeholder until the Knicks hire some big name like Mark Jackson or another name brand.

He will be the 14th coach in 18 years. Something tells me the coach is not the problem.