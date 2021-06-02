Will the Knicks make a valiant last stand against the Atlanta Hawks in front of their home crowd Wednesday night and force a Game 6? Or will they fall behind by 20 points in the second quarter and watch Trae Young hit shot-after-shot while Clint Capela smugly smiles as he sends the Knicks on vacation?

The truth is, it doesn’t really matter.

The Knicks' season has been a massive success no matter what happens in Game 5. The Knicks are no longer considered a bumbling joke of a franchise, and the No. 1 reason is Tom Thibodeau.

In one season, the Knicks coach has done the seemingly impossible: He has restored the franchise’s reputation. Thibodeau transformed what last season was a 21-win team with no proven stars to one that finished as the fourth seed in the East.

The Knicks are no longer the laughingstock of the league. Rather, this is a franchise that star players might once again consider a destination, something which bodes very well for the future. Because to get to the next level, they are going to have to find a true superstar to play alongside Julius Randle. If there’s one thing this first-round series has shown, Randle cannot carry this team.

There is every reason to believe that the Knicks might be able to lure a quality player or convince someone they would be happy to be traded here. Thibodeau has made Madison Square Garden a place to be again, a place where tickets go for $1,000-plus and celebrities are begging for courtside seats instead of the Knicks begging them to sit there.

On so many levels, Thibodeau is the most unlikely of candidates to restore the Garden’s glamour. The last coach to do something like this for the Knicks wore Armani suits, sported a perpetual suntan and had a movie star-like presence. As far as appearance goes, Thibodeau is the antithesis of Pat Riley. He is most comfortable in sweats, has the complexion of a mortician or someone who rarely sees the sun and has the underwhelming presence of a team statistician.

Yet, Riley and Thibodeau have much in common on the basketball court. Both believed that the way to win in New York is to play hardnosed defense. And both have inspired incredible loyalty from their players.

"He’s so real when it comes to having that communication with a player," said Taj Gibson, who also played for Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota. "He tells you how it straight is. He’s a good motivational guy – motivating guys every day. Constantly motivating guys and reminding guys to believe in each other day to day….He’s an old-school coach and our young guys love it. You can tell every day we practice. It’s a great atmosphere."

The atmosphere around the Knicks says something good is happening here. For the past 20 years, coach after coach has come into Madison Square Garden talking about changing the culture. Thibodeau did that in one season.

Thibodeau made no guarantees when he took over the team. Instead, he talked about being good in practice and developing habits that could carry over in games. Being good in practice is not something that is necessarily sexy or exciting, but it obviously worked for this team.

So did returning the Knicks to their hardnosed defensive basketball roots. In a basketball era where offense rules, he has won with a team built on defense. He has made the Knicks into the gritty sort of team that reflects this city and all it has gone through over the years.

Perhaps the one thing that Thibodeau did that hurt him was raise public expectations for this team. The Knicks played so well and were so exciting in the regular season and in the first two games of this series, that people began wanting more and more. The somehow expected a team that Vegas sports books predicted would win 21.5 games this year to win a first-round series.

"What people shouldn’t do is get too greedy," said former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy. "Wherever they end up, to me they were a heavy underdog. It’s been an amazing season."

It really has.