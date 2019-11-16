Lost somewhere in the afterglow of the Knicks' big win over Dallas on Thursday were some interesting comments made by Knicks coach David Fizdale in his pregame news conference.

The Knicks had just suffered back-to-back losses to Cleveland and Chicago, and management had basically put Fizdale on notice after the Cavs loss when they held their we-should-be-better-than-this news conference. Considering all the pressure that was being put on the team, Fizdale was asked what he thought was keeping the locker room together.

“It’s actually been one of the connected teams I’ve been around,” Fizdale said. “I don’t know but I just feel they see themselves as a bunch of misfits and bandits and guys that’s been discarded. And they’ve rallied around that.”

Misfits, bandits and guys that’s been discarded? This is not what Knicks fans thought they would be getting at the start of the summer when the Knicks went into free agency positioned to sign two max contracts.

Make no mistake about it. Fizdale was firing back at the management team who had blindsided him with their get-it-together news conference. After coaching what was an equivalent of a G league team last year, Fizdale thought he would get something better than a bunch of power forwards on one-year contracts to mesh with the young players.

Scanning the Knicks' roster, it’s hard not to see that Fizdale has a point. Almost every player on the team — with the possible exception of rookie RJ Barrett — can make a claim that they are playing with a chip on their shoulder.

Two players with the biggest chips, Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina, could be instrumental in the Knicks saving this season.

Since the Knicks took Ntilikina at No. 8 and the Mavericks took Smith at No. 9 in the 2017 NBA Draft, the two point guards and their games have been endlessly compared. The comparisons only accelerated once the Knicks picked up Smith as the prize piece in the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

The two players bring completely different skill sets to the table. Ntilikina is a hard-nosed, defensive-minded player whose value doesn’t always show up in a boxscore. When his game is on, Smith is an explosive offensive player who can really attack the rim and put up big numbers.

If the Knicks could meld the two, they finally might get the elite point guard the team has long needed. That not being an option, Fizdale is finally talking about doing the next best thing: playing the two together.

“I’m considering that, yes. Absolutely,” Fizdale said. “The quick guard has been our Achilles' heel if you go back through some of the losses ... We’ve got to figure out a way to contain that. The idea, like playing two smaller guys together, moving RJ more to a small-forward position instead of a two-guard position, those are all things we’re looking at.”

When both players are on, the Knicks can look pretty good. Witness their win over Dallas on Thursday. Despite getting into early foul trouble, Ntilikina played with a defensive intensity that gave the Knicks the confidence that they could win the game. He limited Mavericks star Luka Doncic to just two points in the final quarter, and fired up the crowd when he swiped the ball away from him, forcing a jump ball.

Smith had his best game of the season, with 13 points and eight assists against the team that traded him.

No this is not the roster Fizdale thought he would be rewarded with after slogging through a difficult season last year. You can bet that Knicks fans aren’t the only ones who dreamed of having Kyrie Irving at point guard this season. Instead of superstars, Fizdale finds himself coaching a group of misfits, bandits and guys who have been discarded.

And he still has to make it work.