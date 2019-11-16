Ouch. This one really hurts.

The Knicks were so close to pulling it off. They were so close to putting together back-to-back wins for the first time this season. They were so close to giving fans hope that their ugly free fall had ended, so close to giving coach David Fizdale maybe a little bit of breathing room.

After leading the Charlotte Hornets for the majority of the night, the Knicks trailed them when it mattered most. Devonte’ Graham buried a three-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to lift the Hornets to a 103-102 victory at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The loss was a devastating one, given that the Knicks had led by as many as 15 points and had gotten some really gutty individual performances from Frank Ntilikina, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

“You don’t want to lose any game, especially when you have a solid lead going,” said Fizdale, whose team fell to 3-10. “I don’t want to take any moral victories out of any of this stuff.”

For the majority of the game, the Knicks played like a team that was hoping they had turned a corner. For just under 48 hours, there had been a feel good aura around the team as they basked in the afterglow of their big win over Dallas and former teammate Kristaps Porzingis.

Yet, lost in that afterglow were some interesting comments by David Fizdale in his pregame news conference.

The Knicks were heading into that game with the worst record in the NBA and management had basically put Fizdale on notice when they held their we-should-be-better-than-this news conference after an ugly loss to the Cavs. Considering all the pressure that was being put on the team, Fizdale was asked what he thought was keeping the locker room together.

“It’s actually been one of the connected teams I’ve been around,” Fizdale said. “I don’t know but I just feel they see themselves as a bunch of misfits and bandits and guys that’s been discarded. And they’ve rallied around that.”

Misfits, bandits and guys that’s been discarded? This is not what Knicks fans thought they would be getting at the start of this summer when the Knicks went into free agency with room to sign two max contracts.

Make no mistake about it. Fizdale was firing back at the management team who had blindsided him with their get-it-together news conference. After coaching what was an equivalent of a G-league team last year, Fizdale thought he would get something better than a bunch of power forwards on one-year contracts to mesh with the young players.

Some of those young players had huge games Saturday night. Ntilikina, starting his sixth straight game, had six assists and set the defensive tone, though he couldn’t quite get to Graham at the end of the game.

“Good play. Tough shot from Graham,” Ntilikina said. “I think I can do a better job with that defense. So I mean, look what I can do better and just improve.”

Robinson also had a big night, pairing 17 points with 12 rebounds and a blocked shot. Robinson even made a one-legged dunk after twisting his ankle in the fourth quarter. Barrett led the Knicks with 22 points and made some big buckets down the stretch.

Still, this is not the roster Fizdale thought he would be rewarded with after slogging through a difficult season last year. You can bet that Knicks fans aren’t the only ones who dreamed of having Kyrie Irving at point guard this season. Instead of superstars, Fizdale finds himself coaching a group of misfits, bandits and guys who have been discarded.

And he still has to make it work.