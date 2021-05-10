With four games left in the regular season, the Knicks and the Lakers are playing a big game at the Staples Center Tuesday.

That fact alone is nothing short of a miracle, given that the Knicks haven’t played a big game against anyone in May in years. But what’s even more mind blowing is the fact that it’s the Knicks, not the defending champs, who are surging.

"That team is red hot," the Lakers Anthony Davis said Monday after practice. "They came in and beat the Clippers. So they’re rolling. We have to get that game."

Though both teams have identical 38-30 records, they enter the game in very different positions.

A win Tuesday night coupled with a Boston loss would guarantee that the Knicks finish in the top six in the Eastern Conference, avoiding the scary play-in round. It also would end a seven-year Knicks playoff drought, guaranteeing them a place in the regular postseason.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have gone 3-8 in their last 11 games and have dropped to seventh place, a game behind sixth-place Portland, in the Western Conference.

The prospect of participating in the play-in round does not sit well with LeBron James.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Reports are that James is looking to return Tuesday from the high right ankle sprain that he sustained in March. Initially he returned to the lineup on April 30 after missing 20 games, but re-aggravated the ankle and has missed four more games.

James made it clear a week ago that he did not think much of the NBA’s new format.

"Whoever came up with that [---] needs to be fired," James said.

If James plays, it would mark the first time the Knicks have seen him this season. In fact, both James and Davis were out with injuries when the Knicks defeated the Lakers, 111-96, on April 12.

Davis has been the one recent bright spot for the Lakers. In a win over the Suns on Sunday, he became the first Laker in history to record at least 42 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and three steals in the same game. Davis’ performance helped the reigning champions redeem themselves after back-to-back losses to the Blazers and Clippers.

The Knicks have every right to be feeling good entering Tuesday’s game after an impressive 106-100 win against the Clippers on national television Sunday. The Clippers, who are at full strength, are a bona fide Western Conference power.

"We feel like we can beat anybody," Julius Randle said. "Every time we step on the court, we have the confidence as a team that we’re going to win a game."

The Knicks have done just about everything right this year. They have avoided major injuries to key players. They have avoided the huge COVID-19 protocol problems that have plagued some other teams. And they have managed to quickly rebound from disappointments that might have sent them into a tailspin in recent years.

The Knicks win over the Clippers came just two days after they were soundly defeated in Phoenix. With the win against the Lakers, the Knicks would finish a difficult six-game road trip with a 4-2 record.

"Everybody has been doubting this team all along," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after the Clippers game.

Of course, there was good reason for the doubts heading into the season given that the team on the surface wasn’t significantly improved from the one that finished with just 21 wins last season.

This team is nothing like that team. They play defense. They are resilient. They believe in one another. And they believe in their coach.

Sometimes, the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. If the Knicks beat a Lakers team with James and Davis Tuesday night that will certainly be the case.

Yes, this is a game that matters.