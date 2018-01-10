Updated January 10, 2018 11:19 PM

OK, you didn’t think the Knicks would be here.

As painful as it was to watch them lose, 122-119, in double overtime to the Bulls Wednesday night, did you really think three months ago that the Knicks would be on pace to win 38 games midway through the season?

You might have wanted it. You might have wished it. But only the giddiest Knicks fans, only the most vehement Phil Jackson haters, would have predicted that the Knicks would be 19-22 at the mathematical midpoint.

Losing to a not very good Bulls team for the third time this season is not anything to be proud of. But did you really think the Knicks would be where they are now when they started the season 0-3 and looked like they were going to go through the most painful of transition years.

“I think they’re probably doing better than anticipated,” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said when asked for his mid-year assessment before Wednesday night’s game.

“The guys have great confidence in themselves. They believe they can win every game, which is a huge start. It’s the confidence level of these guys. They don’t go into any game saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re not winning this game.’ They believe they can win every game, which is great.”

And they’ve done it despite being without Tim Hardaway Jr., who was supposed to be their No. 2 offensive weapon, for 20 games. While the unexpectedly quick ascension of Kristaps Porzingis into an All-Star-caliber player and leader remains the most important storyline of the season, a close second is the unexpected level of play they have gotten from journeymen Michael Beasley, Jarrett Jack and Enes Kanter.

On Wednesday night, it was Beasley and Jack who came up huge in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Beasley played 38 minutes off the bench and scored a team-high 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Thirteen of those points came in the fourth, when the Knicks trailed by four with two minutes left.

The 34-year-old Jack has been a steadying force all season. He has started every game since taking over for Ramon Sessions after the Knicks went 0-3.

Jack posted a triple-double Wednesday with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He hit some impossible shots, including one late in the first overtime after he inbounded the ball off a defender’s back. He also missed an important one, a 26-footer with two seconds left to tie it. That came after he threw the ball out of bounds on a fast break with 18 seconds left and the Knicks down two.

“I thought he was playing well,” Hornacek said. “He’s a veteran guy and the end of game is usually when he’s good. He’s not afraid to take the big shot. There’s no hesitation. It was a good all-around game for him.”

It’s hard not to wonder how good the Knicks would be if they hadn’t lost Hardaway for half of their games because of a serious leg injury. Hardaway now is practicing fully with the team, though Hornacek is not about to put a timetable on his return. The Knicks could have used an extra scorer Wednesday, especially when everyone was playing deep into the second overtime.

Despite the way the first half of the season ended and despite the fact they are headed back out on the road, Hornacek thinks his team is taking steps forward.

“Early in the season, those road games, some of them were blowouts,’’ Hornacek said. “We haven’t had those (lately). So, the guys are making their strides forward, getting better at things we’re asking them to do. And when we get Tim back, that should add on to it.”