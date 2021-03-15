Rivalry? What rivalry?

The Knicks-Nets game at Barclays Center wasn’t a battle for local bragging rights. No, not this year. The Nets have their eyes on something much bigger than that.

The Nets, who entered Monday night having won 12 of 13 games, don’t care that this has forever been a Knicks town. They don’t care that they might be a bigger national story than local story. They just care that they have a legitimate shot of winning it all this year.

"We can’t get caught up in the New York rivalry thing," sniffed Nets center DeAndre Jordan, who incidentally used to be Knick.

The Nets are not just the most-talented team in New York. They are the most talent-laden team to play in the New York area since Walt Frazier, Willis Reed and Earl Monroe were winning championships at Madison Square Garden in the early 1970s.

In Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant, the Nets have three of the top 15 scorers in the NBA. The Big 3 are such a formidable trio that even Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau believes they could rank right up there with the most talented teams of all time.

"Yeah, no question," Thibodeau said when asked before the game if the Nets ranked with the league’s all-time stacked teams. "Obviously, you can’t answer that until after the season, but when you look at how a lot of these type of teams have been put together, they’re up there."

The Nets are also up there when it comes to popular opinion, judging from sales at the NBA.com store for the first half of the season. Only the Lakers sold more merchandise than the Nets during this period. The Nets’ No. 2 position on the team merchandise list marked the franchise's highest ranking ever. The team had three players in the top 10 with Durant at No. 3, Irving at No. 6 and Harden at No. 9.

No New York-area NBA team has won a title since the Knicks in 1973. The Patrick Ewing Knicks came the closest, getting to a Game 7 of the Finals in 1994. The Latrell Sprewell-Allan Houston Knicks got to the Finals again during a strike-shortened season in 1999 but lasted only five games against Tim Duncan and the Spurs. The Jason Kidd Nets got to the Finals in 2003, but couldn’t get past Duncan and the Spurs.

This Nets team has the talent to not only get to the Finals, but they have the talent to win it, at least offensively. Thibodeau, a defensive specialist, said the Nets present an incredible challenge.

"Historically when you look at these kind of teams, it’s how do they break defenses down," he said. "When you have multiple guys who can do the things they can do, particularly off the dribble, it puts a lot of pressure on you ... All three of those guys require more than one defender. You really have to be locked into them as a team and it puts constant pressure on you. That’s the challenge. You have to be ready for that challenge."

The Knicks have been a good story this year. No one expected them to be playing over .500 ball at this point in the season. If the Knicks can get through a tough second half of the season, it’s possible that Monday night’s game could be a preview of the first round of the playoffs.

But for now, this is not much of a rivalry.