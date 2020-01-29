Two empty seats, so many broken hearts.

All were painfully on display Wednesday night at Barclays Center as the Nets played their first home game since NBA great Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

In honor of Bryant and his daughter, the Nets left vacant the courtside seats where the pair had sat at a Dec. 21 game here against the Hawks. Gianna apparently was a big fan of Hawks star Trae Young, while Kobe was close with Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving got in the lab with @kobebryant at the Mamba Pro Invitational #mambaproinvitational pic.twitter.com/PjnaaH4eqF — Mamba Sports Academy (@MambaSportsHQ) October 7, 2019

Irving was back on the court Wednesday after not playing on the day Bryant died. He was at Madison Square Garden as the Nets were preparing to play the Knicks when he heard of the horrific accident on Sunday. He was so grief-stricken that the team let him leave the arena before the game.

Irving, who did not talk to the media before the game or at practice on Tuesday, managed to have a productive game, scoring 20 points to help lead the Nets to a 125-115 win over the Pistons.

Irving was in tears during the national anthem. “He’s so raw and honest and not afraid to cry,” Atkinson said. “He’s just authentic. That can get us all in the trouble sometimes, but I love that about him. I love that he doesn’t hold back.”

Irving and Bryant first developed a relationship after Irving’s rookie season when he was a member of the select team, helping prepare the national team for the London Olympics. One day after a practice session, Irving challenged Bryant to a $50,000 game of one-on-one.

The two never ended up playing the high-stakes game, but Bryant apparently appreciated Irving’s swagger. A bond was forged with Irving repeatedly calling the older player for pointers and advice.

The bond grew stronger after Bryant retired. This past summer Irving traveled to Bryant’s Mamba Academy to work on his game. Bryant and his daughter had been flying to a game at the Mamba Academy when their helicopter crashed Sunday morning.

The Nets placed a simple bouquet of flowers on each of the seats for the game and the team honored Bryant with a 24-second moment of silence.

“I think it’s a great tribute to their memory,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of the two empty chairs. “I’ll definitely look over there as I get up from my seat.”

Irving, of course, wasn’t the only player on the two teams who had a relationship with Bryant. Blake Griffin, who was not on the trip with the Pistons on Wednesday night because of a knee injury, has been particularly impacted, coach Dwane Casey.

Griffin, who used to play for the Clippers, became friends with Bryant his rookie season when they were seeing the same physical therapist.

“Guys process grief in different ways,” Casey said. “For our players, including Blake, Kobe Bryant was the Michael Jordan of their time. Those guys, they grew up idolizing Kobe and then playing against Kobe at a later stage . . . It’s been hard.”

The grieving Wednesday at Barclays Center was not limited to those who had played with Kobe or knew him well.

One usher, who was wearing a photo sticker of Kobe on his vest, said that he and other employees were crying when they got to the arena. Ushers aren’t supposed to give interviews, so I won’t tell you his name. But I will tell you his story.

When he was 6 years old, he moved to the United States from Haiti. He recalled how on the day he arrived in his new country, his father turned on the TV and there was Bryant in a bright yellow uniform and Afro.

“He instantly became my favorite,” the usher said. “I felt like I had found a friend.”

Now, he and so many others feel like they have lost one.