Pondering Kristaps Porzingis and what might have been with Knicks
The last time we saw Kristaps Porzingis on the court at Madison Square Garden he was sprawled on the baseline writhing in pain with a torn ACL. Twenty-one months later, it is the Knicks fans that are writhing in pain while Porzingis is healthy and wearing a Dallas Mavericks uniform.
Yet, looking at what the Knicks have devolved into, it’s hard to blame Porzingis for wanting to play elsewhere.
The Knicks squad that took the court Thursday night to play Porzingis’ Mavericks was no ordinary, run-of-the-mill mess. It was a two-win, drama-laden, finger-pointing disaster. It was a team that unbelievably has taken less than a month to find itself in the middle of a coaching death watch, despite the fact that
If Porzingis had remained healthy, would they have hired Fizdale? Probably, but they wouldn’t have had to depend on him so heavily to lure top free agents to the team. Top NBA players like a LeBron James may have liked hanging out with Fizdale when he was an assistant coach in Miami, but has any player in the history of any sport ever come to a team because they wanted to hang out with the coach? Top NBA free agents would have been a lot more attracted by the prospect of playing next to Porzingis.
Knicks management forged ahead and signed seven mid-level free agents, four of whom played power forward. And then they began talking like they had a successful summer, building up fans’ expectations once again.
Which brings us to Thursday night’s game. Fizdale, who was fingered by Knicks management after a loss to Cleveland at home on Sunday, landed a few shots back in his pregame news conference. Fizdale hugged Porzingis before the game and made it clear that he wasn’t the one who sent him packing.
“Kristaps and I, our relationship was fantastic,” Fizdale said. “For whatever reasons, he had to make his decisions. I don’t think it had anything to do with me.”
Whatever it has to do with, one thing is clear: Porzingis may not have had a great night against the Knicks on Thursday night, but you can bet he will have a lot more good nights this season than the Knicks will have.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.