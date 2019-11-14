The last time we saw Kristaps Porzingis on the court at Madison Square Garden he was sprawled on the baseline writhing in pain with a torn ACL. Twenty-one months later, it is the Knicks fans that are writhing in pain while Porzingis is healthy and wearing a Dallas Mavericks uniform.

In some ways, Knicks fans are a hearty, loyal bunch who know how to survive lean years. Thursday night they did it by booing Porzingis, a player they once believed would lead their team back to respectability.

Yet, looking at what the Knicks have devolved into, it’s hard to blame Porzingis for wanting to play elsewhere.

The Knicks squad that took the court Thursday night to play Porzingis’ Mavericks was no ordinary, run-of-the-mill mess. It was a two-win, drama-laden, finger-pointing disaster. It was a team that unbelievably has taken less than a month to find itself in the middle of a coaching death watch, despite the fact that coach David Fizdale had been with the team just over a year and has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

One finger that hasn’t been pointed, however, is at the Porzingis injury itself. I’m not saying that the Knicks would be a playoff team if Porzingis hadn’t blown out his knee. But, it’s interesting to wonder exactly where this team would be if KP hadn’t landed awkwardly after what was a spectacular dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo on Feb. 6, 2018.

Boo all you want, but the Knicks once had a player who could dunk on the Greek Freak, who could hold his own with some of the better players in the game. When he was injured, Porzingis had just been named an All-Star reserve and was averaging 22.7 points and 2.4 blocks. What’s more, though the Knicks were under .500 at that time, they had a 17-14 record at one point in the season. Contrast that with the fact the Knicks won just 17 games all last season.

If Porzingis had remained healthy, would they have hired Fizdale? Probably, but they wouldn’t have had to depend on him so heavily to lure top free agents to the team. Top NBA players like a LeBron James may have liked hanging out with Fizdale when he was an assistant coach in Miami, but has any player in the history of any sport ever come to a team because they wanted to hang out with the coach? Top NBA free agents would have been a lot more attracted by the prospect of playing next to Porzingis.

If Porzingis were healthy and playing like an All-Star, would he have been so unhappy he wanted to be traded? Would the Knicks have dealt him to Dallas for next to nothing except for cap room to sign two max free agents? Would Knicks fans have had to endure the season they did last year as the team attempted to tank for a 14 % chance of winning the lottery?

Without Porzingis, the Knicks put all their eggs in one free-agency basket. And they ended up with egg on their face. Not only did top free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sign with the Knicks’ crosstown rivals, other top free agents showed little interest.

Knicks management forged ahead and signed seven mid-level free agents, four of whom played power forward. And then they began talking like they had a successful summer, building up fans’ expectations once again.

Which brings us to Thursday night’s game. Fizdale, who was fingered by Knicks management after a loss to Cleveland at home on Sunday, landed a few shots back in his pregame news conference. Fizdale hugged Porzingis before the game and made it clear that he wasn’t the one who sent him packing.

“Kristaps and I, our relationship was fantastic,” Fizdale said. “For whatever reasons, he had to make his decisions. I don’t think it had anything to do with me.”

Whatever it has to do with, one thing is clear: Porzingis may not have had a great night against the Knicks on Thursday night, but you can bet he will have a lot more good nights this season than the Knicks will have.