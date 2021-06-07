The Nets can handle this.

They can handle the heartbreak of losing one of their most important players less than a minute into what may be their most important series. They can handle playing the entire Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks with James Harden and 26.9 points per game watching in street clothes from the bench.

Though the Nets have made no official announcement about when Harden and his sore hamstring will return, the fact that he missed 20 games with the same injury near the end of the season does not bode well for the prospect of seeing the Big 3 on the floor together in this series.

The Nets still have plenty of offensive firepower. But more important, they have plenty of extra motivation. And perhaps no one is more motivated to take this team deep into the playoffs – to win it all – than Kyrie Irving.

Irving is the architect of this team. Yes, Sean Marks is the team’s general manager, but Irving is the reason that he and Kevin Durant calls Barclays Center home and not Madison Square Garden. Irving is the one that launched this grand offensive experiment when he convinced Durant to come to Brooklyn. He is the one that made the Nets appealing enough that Harden decided to come here so he could play alongside his good friend Durant.

While Irving has already won an NBA title with LeBron James in Cleveland, he still has a lot to prove. In Cleveland, Irving was James' sidekick. With the Nets, Irving, Durant and Harden are so equal that they averaged respectively 26.9, 26.9 and 24.6 points in the regular season.

In the Nets’ 115-107 win in Game 1, it was Irving who sent the message that the Nets were going to win this despite the trauma of having their teammate walk out of the arena clutching his hamstring. Irving played a season-high 44 minutes and scored 25 points off a dazzling array of dribble moves. That included 20 first-half point while the rest of the team was still trying to absorb the loss of Harden.

"Kyrie was so important for us. he was just giving us that outlet, push it in and make a play," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "He has been there before. He’s such a presence on the court for us. He was unlucky not to have a monster game. I think e has a lot of balls that were in and out but they looked good. Those will go down for him. But his impact especially in that first half was so important for us to come in on halftime on top."

Yes, Irving managed to set the tone of the game despite the fact he was 3-for-11 from three-point range and 11-for-26 overall.

Irving has never been the most beloved of superstars, mostly because he speaks his mind and his mind often challenges the world as he sees it. Sometimes his viewpoint has been a little out there – his theory about the world being flat is a prime example – but many times it rings painfully and poignantly true such as when he ignited a league-wide conversation about the underlying racism of some basketball fans in Boston.

Both Irving and the Nets have been through a lot this year as they dealt with injuries, COVID-19 absences and mental health issues. Yet he believes that the adversity they faced in the regular season will go a long way in getting them through the adversity of losing Harden.

"Obviously, we’re going to feel his loss no matter what," Irving said. "I’ve been saying it for a while, just in terms of the journey this year, what it’s taken for us to just continue to persevere and just be resilient. We just gotta dig deep."