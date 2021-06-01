Next.

No one wanted to say that more Tuesday night than Kyrie Irving. No one wanted to wave goodbye to the Boston Celtics, their rabid fans and Lucky the Leprechaun than Kyrie Irving.

If there’s anything we have learned in this playoff series, it’s that Boston fans are obsessed with Irving and blame him for everything that has gone wrong for their team since he left them in 2019 after saying the previous year that he would re-sign. Their vitriol toward their former All-Star took a dangerous turn following Game 4 Sunday night when a fan hurled a water bottle at him as he was leaving the TD Garden court.

"I think it would be nice for him to finish this and get that whole Boston experience in a sense behind him," Nets coach Steve Nash said before Tuesday night’s Game 5 at Barclays Center.

Nash knows something about what Irving is going through, meeting a team he used to play for in the playoffs. Nash didn’t exactly have a seamless departure from Dallas when he returned to Phoenix as a free agent in 2004. Nash, then 30, had wanted to stay in Dallas, but owner Mark Cuban refused to match the lucrative offer Phoenix made. In his first season with Phoenix, Nash would lead the Suns to a 4-2 win over Dallas in the second round of the playoffs.

Nash indicated that it was important to him to win that series and put that chapter of his life behind him.

"That happened to me playing Dallas in the first year," said Nash, who won two MVPs with Phoenix. "It’s — and I don’t know if [Kyrie] feels the same way, to be honest — but there is a little more to it. I spent six very important, impressionable years of my career in Dallas.

"There were a lot of awkward strange feelings in that experience. I don’t know how much of that he feels. I haven’t talked to him about it. I would imagine there would be another element of closure to finish off the series."

There have certainly been some awkward moments in this series. The first came before it even started when Irving called out Celtics fans for their subtle racism. Irving was then vilified in Game 3 and Game 4 with profane verbal assaults. Then as he left the court after scoring 39 points on Sunday to put the Celtics on the brink of elimination, it appeared that Irving stomped on the face of Lucky the Leprechaun at midcourt.

Strangely, some have suggested that stomping on a drawing of a mascot is what provoked a fan into throwing a water bottle, as if one gesture justified something that was basically assault. The bottle-hurling fan has been arrested and the Nets moved on to try to finish off this series at home.

The Celtics’ problems have a lot more to do with injuries and COVID-19 than with the departure of Irving. In many ways, injury-hampered Boston has been a good team for the Nets to cut their teeth on as they prepare for bigger challenges like the Milwaukee Bucks and possibly the Philadelphia 76ers. Tuesday night’s game marked just the 13th time this season that the Big 3 — Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden — have played together.

Nash said before Game 5 that he hoped everyone on the team, not just Irving, was looking to end the series.

"Um, I hope the urgency is there just because we are competitors," Nash said "I don’t think anyone is worrying about having to go back to Boston. I’m saying that I don’t think anyone is saying, ‘I don’t want to go back to Boston.’ I think everyone is like ‘Let’s end this now.’ We have an opportunity to win the series."