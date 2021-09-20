It looked impossible.

Three days ago, it appeared as if the Liberty had little or no chance to make the WNBA playoffs.

Heading into their final game of the season the Liberty had lost eight straight games and nine of their last 10 since the Olympic break. Not only did they have to beat the Mystics on Friday night, they then had to then hope that the Mystics would lose their final game of the season Sunday to Minnesota at home and then the Los Angeles Sparks would lose to the Dallas Wings.

Maybe the Liberty were due a little luck after all the injuries they endured to star players over the past two seasons. Or maybe the basketball gods decided to reward them after seeing the way they clamped down on the Mystics in the fourth quarter on Friday in a must-win game.

Whatever the case, everything broke right for the Liberty. As a result, they will be making their first postseason appearance since 2017 when they travel to Phoenix for a one-game playoff at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

No, it wasn’t the most elegant way to get to the postseason. Yet, it is tangible proof that the team general manager Jonathan Kolb and coach Walt Hopkins started putting together before last season is making some forward progress. After winning just two games last year, the Liberty finished the season with a 12-20 record.

"We took care of business on Friday," Kolb said in a phone interview Monday. "We did everything we could to get in. We had a season that was injury-riddled and had some obstacles to overcome. We could have gone a different direction, but we put together a solid performance in the regular-season finale when they had to."

That performance gives the No. 8 seeded Liberty a little confidence as they enter a one-game playoff against the No. 5 seed Mercury.

"It means a lot for us just as a group," the Liberty’s leading scorer, Betnijah Laney, said in a Zoom news conference after practice Monday. "To see where we started and where we’ve come to. We haven’t had a lot of the results that we wanted, but we have had a lot of growth, It’s just coming together, playing for one another and building that chemistry. Thankfully, things fell our way and right now we have this extended season and we can go into [the game] feeling good with everything that has gone on so far.

"For us to be here in this moment playing in the playoffs is really good."

Odds are, the Liberty’s playoff season will last one game. There is a big difference between the top five teams in the playoffs and the rest of the league. The Mercury (19-13) were 2-1 against the Liberty in the regular season. What’s more, Diana Taurasi did not play for Phoenix in the game that the Liberty won, a two-point victory decided in the final minute of the game.

Yet, the Liberty beat some pretty big odds just to get here. And in doing so, they may have learned something about themselves.

"I feel really good about how it ended against Washington," Hopkins said after practice Monday. "They had every reason to win that game. It was a playoff game for us. The way we responded, the team accountability. It seemed like our team started to figure something out."