When did it become OK for NBA fans to act like bigots and hooligans?

Did everyone spend the pandemic watching videos of Chelsea soccer fans throwing coins or Philadelphia Eagles fans throwing beer bottles? Is everyone so crazed after being cooped up for 16 months that it suddenly seems all right to express yourself and support your team by assaulting a professional basketball player or his family?

Incidents across the NBA during the past few days really have to make you wonder just how much freedom fans should be given in a game where there is really little physical separation between them and the players on the court. In Philadelphia, Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him as he left the arena because of an injury. In Utah, Ja Morant’s parents had lewd and racist slurs directed toward them. And at Madison Square Garden, Trae Young was spat on, which at the tail end of a pandemic should be considered an act of assault.

Add to that, heading into Friday night’s Nets-Boston playoff game, Kyrie Irving voiced some concerns that he would be greeted by racist jeers in his first playoff game as a Net at TD Garden. Irving was backed up by teammate Bruce Brown on Friday morning. Brown, who grew up in Boston, loves coming back to play there. But he did say he had been the target of racial slurs growing up in Boston.

All three of the perpetrators in New York, Utah and Philadelphia have been banned indefinitely from the arenas. The Knicks, Jazz and 76ers also apologized and the NBA released a statement pledging to "vigorously" enforce its code of conduct for fans.

Obviously, not all fans are bad apples. Yet, the plethora of incidents in the first week of the playoffs is really disconcerting. After pining for live sports for more than a year, this is what happens when fans are finally allowed back into arenas?

Maybe it’s because in our country it has become OK to go almost nuclear to destroy your opponent. Maybe it’s because our country is so polarized that it’s easy not to see someone who thinks differently than you – someone who plays for a different team or votes for a different candidate – as a human being who deserves at least a base level of respect.

"We’re just living in a society where people don’t have respect anymore," Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Thursday

I would say there was a clear lack of respect for Trae Young in both Game 1 and Game 2. Sure, you may not like his foul-drawing chicanery and the way he baits the defender into a shooting foul. Sure, it may feel good to join in the profane chant involving Young.

But I am starting to wonder if that chant -- especially when screamed by thousands of fans who are out partying en masse for the first time in more than a year – doesn’t lead some people into stepping over the line. I am starting to wonder if it encourages fans not to respect opponents.

The intimacy of basketball is one of the things that makes attending NBA games so great. Players don’t wear helmets like many other major sports. We can see their emotions close up.

When Young holds his finger up to his mouth in a mocking "shhh" we can feel as though he was talking to us. The NBA, more than any other game except soccer, is a game of stars and personalities. There are good guys and bad guys, heroes and villains.

All of them are people. Their parents don’t deserve to be harassed. They don’t deserve to have popcorn dropped on their head. No human should ever spit on another.