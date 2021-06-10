No one expected this.

No one expected rookie Steve Nash to be outcoaching two-time Coach of the Year winner Mike Budenholzer heading into Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series on Thursday.

This matchup was an area where the Bucks were supposed to have a distinct advantage. An assistant under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio for 17 seasons, Budenholzer has been a head coach since 2013 and has coached 637 regular season games, putting together a 375-262 record with the Atlanta Hawks and the Bucks.

Granted, Budenholzer had been less successful in the playoffs. He entered this postseason with a 32-32 record, but after his Bucks steamrolled 4-0 over the Miami Heat and Erik Spoelstra, who is considered one of the better coaches in the game, it looked like Budenholzer had hit his postseason stride.

Contrast that with Nash, who's coaching in his first postseason. Nash, a former two-time league MVP and 18-year veteran, certainly is no stranger to the playoffs having been to a Conference Finals four times as a player. Still, it’s one thing to be there as a player and quite another to be there as the coach of perhaps the most talented team ever assembled.

So here we are, two games into the series, and it’s hard not to be impressed with the job Nash is doing. Not only did Nash manage to keep his team from flipping out after they lost one of their stars, James Harden, in the first minute of Game 1, but he came back with a team that was so fired up and locked into their roles that they just obliterated the Bucks in Game 2.

"I think he’s done pretty well," Nets guard Mike James said of Nash at the team’s shootaround in Milwaukee Thursday morning. "I think obviously there's probably a lot of pressure on him just because it’s his first playoffs. It’s probably a little bit more nerve-wracking as a coach than as a player just because sometimes as a player you can kind of control more what you do. As a coach, you kind of just have to trust that other people are going to do what they do.

"So I think he's handled it pretty well. He doesn't seem that nervous. He seems his same self; you know, positive and easygoing. So I think so far he's made pretty good adjustments. He made an adjustment on the fly without James here and just I think it's been pretty good."

Nash’s matter-of-fact, easy-going attitude may be the key to handling this super team, the key to handling a team with multiple egos and multiple injuries. A leading scorer goes down? No problem. The Nets have plenty of scorers, including two-time MVP Kevin Durant who is looking like he never injured his Achilles. Everyone says you can’t play defense? Prove them wrong by holding the Bucks' top-rated offense to 86 points int the Game 2 blowout.

Nash also seems to know that he can’t let his team get too high. While everyone else is about to advance the Nets to the next round after watching the first two games, Nash was fairly low key about what the team has done so far.

"We’ve really accomplished nothing yet," Nash said. "We held home-court and that’s about it."

Well, they may have put Budenholzer on the hot seat.

A team that has Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton should not lose playoff games by 89 points, and fans back in Milwaukee have been so relentless that it appears that they would like to fire their coach mid-series.

No, no one expected this.