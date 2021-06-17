Maybe he couldn’t avoid stating the obvious, but there was something troublesome about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s declaration after Kevin Durant exploded for a triple-double in Game 5 of the Nets-Bucks Eastern Conference playoffs.

"He’s the best player in the world right now," the Bucks’ two-time MVP said. "We’ve got to beat him as a team, guard him as a team."

For the past two seasons, Antetokounmpo had been the best player in the world so the way he spoke about Durant sounded a bit wave-the-white-flaggish.

In theory, the series wasn’t over when Antetokounmpo made his comments. There was at least one more game to be played. It’s hard to imagine LeBron James making that kind of concession while still in the middle of a series. Michael Jordan, even at the end of his career, would have never conceded that another player he was about to face again was a better player.

Perhaps Antetokounmpo’s words were simply a cry for help, simply a way for him to demand that coach Mike Budenholzer come up with a defensive plan on KD that also included him.

Though stopping guys on the perimeter is not his forte, Antetokounmpo is still considered one of the best defenders in the game. But Budenholzer had him spending most of his time on a struggling Joe Harris in Game 5 while PJ Tucker and Khris Middleton couldn’t do anything to contain Durant.

It’s hard to overstate the magnitude of the opportunity the Bucks blew in Game 5, given that Durant was the Nets’ only healthy superstar and Milwaukee had a 17-point lead in the third quarter. And it’s hard to overstate the pressure that was on both Budenholzer and Antetokounmpo entering a must-win Game 6 in their home arena Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo is a great player in his own right. Earlier this week, he was named to the All-NBA first team for the third straight year and was the only player to be named on all 100 ballots.

Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in each of his last three games. His stat line from Game 5, if not compared to Durant’s, was dominant: 34 points and 12 rebounds.

Still, his playoff history as a whole has been problematic. Antetokounmpo has made it to the conference finals just once in eight years. In the playoffs, he has been a liability at the foul line and a disappointment from three-point range.

Teams are able to take advantage of those kind of weaknesses in an extended series, where they might be less in-your-face. Witness the fact that in Game 5, there were plenty of times when the Nets weren’t even guarding Antetokounmpo from beyond the arc.

After the Game 5 debacle, Budenholzer was so on the hot seat entering Game 6 that there were rumblings that Rick Carlisle, who resigned from Dallas on Thursday morning, was in line to be the Bucks’ next head coach.

Budenholzer may not be the guy to take this team to the next level. In a game where Kyrie Irving was out and James Harden was hobbled, he couldn’t come up with a plan to force the ball out of Durant’s hands.

Entering Thursday’s game, Antetokounmpo said he wanted to "take the challenge" of guarding Durant. It will be interesting to see what Budenholzer does with that. During the select times that Antetokounmpo has been the primary defender on Durant in this series, Durant has shot 3-for-8.

Budenholzer often seems wedded to playing the way that got them to where they are, even if the situation demands a major adjustment.

"Hopefully, whatever your adjustments are, it’s things you have done during the regular season," Budenholzer said before Thursday’s game. "During the course of a 72-game season, you’ve done different things on different nights. Certainly, we have our habits and our way that we want to play and we want to function on a high level. I don’t think you can stray too far from those habits."

Habits or not, that 72-game season boiled down to one game on Thursday.