They said he had something to prove.

They said Kevin Durant’s legacy was on the line, that he couldn’t really lay claim to being the greatest players in the game until he proved that he could win a big game without the help of superstar teammates.

With Kyrie Irving on the sidelines with a sprained ankle and James Harden a rusty offensive non-presence after missing four games, Durant had his best game of the playoffs when his team needed him most.

Durant turned in the highest scoring performance in Nets playoff history, scoring 49 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and making 10 assists to lead the Nets to a much-needed 114-108 comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

The win gave the Nets a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Thursday in Milwaukee.

It may have gone a long way in crushing the spirt of the Bucks, considering that at one point they led the Nets by 17 points.

Durant came here to be a teammate, not a solo superstar.

That is something Harden understood. Harden engineered a trade from Houston to the Nets this January so he could play alongside Durant and Kyrie Irving. Harden was tired of going it alone on the Rockets. He wanted to team up with some superstar friends and see how good they could be.

So, despite having a hamstring that 10 days ago was so sore that he had to leave Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals just 47 seconds into the game, Harden pushed himself to get back out on the floor Tuesday night and join Durant. With Irving out with a sprained ankle, Harden didn’t want to force Durant to carry the load of winning a pivotal Game 5 without both him and Irving.

"Yeah, I think that's what is driving James here. He wants to play, he wants to win a championship," Nash said before Harden’s status was announced on Tuesday. "So I think it's been really difficult on him how much he cares, how much time he puts in, how much effort he's put in to get to this position. That's definitely the source of his motivation right now and I understand and respect it. James is driving this."

Harden, though, could not get his game going. Instead, Durant got help from some very unlikely contributors. Leading that list was Jeff Green, a journeyman who had played with 10 different teams. Green scored 27 points and hit 7 of 8 three-point attempts.

A half hour before tipoff it was announced that Harden, who had been listed as doubtful Tuesday morning. He started the game, but it was not known how many minutes he could go for.

What was known was that Durant would certainly be the only fully healthy member of the Big 3 playing in what was probably the biggest NBA game ever played at the Barclays Center.

Much to do was made before the game about Durant’s legacy being on the line, about how the four-time NBA scoring champ couldn’t truly proclaim to be the be the best player in the game unless he could he could lead the Nets to a big win in Game 5 without Irving and Durant.

The fact that Durant has so much power, the fact that he is in pursuit of challenges and championships and has exercised his wandering eye has apparently ticked off a lot of people. So much so, that there were quite a few suggesting that Durant’s legacy would be forever tarnished if the he couldn’t get the Nets to win two more games.

That kind of pressure, however, doesn’t seem to bother Durant. The way he saw it after practice on Monday is that he just needed to go out and play hard like he does every night.

"I’ve just got to be prepared to do everything out there just like any other night," Durant said.

More than any other night.