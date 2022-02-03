Can a team look depressed?

Because that’s exactly what the Nets appeared to be in the second half of their ugly, ugly loss to a bad Kings team in Sacramento Wednesday night.

The loss was the Nets' sixth straight, their longest losing streak since the Big 3 was formed. Most concerning was the fact that somewhere in the middle of fourth quarter — after the Nets had failed to come up with a counterpunch to the Kings’ 9-0 run — the players looked like they were resigned to the fact they were going to lose another game.

"I think all the guys are disappointed," Nets coach Steve Nash said after the loss. "They did a lot of good things for long stretches. We gave up too many points — two 29-point quarters in the second half. And we only scored 39. Very uncharacteristic.

"Guys are allowed to have tough nights and we’re allowed to [not] score the ball at times. It's going to happen. It just happened at an unfortunate time when we’re struggling and had a very winnable game under control."

Nash chalked it up to his team being tired, and that’s probably true. The question is what are the Nets tired of? Are they tired from playing Golden State and Phoenix in consecutive games leading into the Sacramento game? Or are they tired of playing with a rotating roster caused by injuries to top players and the fact that one of their stars, Kyrie Irving, cannot play in half their games because of his vaccination status?

Here’s an ugly thought for Nets fans, one that the faithful are having a harder and harder time from blocking out of their minds. It’s looking very possible that the Nets may go down in history as the dynasty that never was, that this Big 3 experiment may just not work out.

When James Harden joined the Nets last year, the Nets boasted one of the most talent-laden rosters in the history of the game. The sky seemed to be the limit. People weren’t just talking rings. They were talking how many.

In the few games where Harden, Irving and Kevin Durant have actually played together, that kind of talk doesn’t seem like hyperbole. Over the past two seasons, the Nets are 13-3 when the Big 3 are on the floor. Only a month ago in Chicago, their last game together, the Nets looked unbeatable as they rolled over a Bulls team that is No. 1 in the East.

If this six-game losing streak has shown anything, it is that Durant is the heart and soul of this team and the Nets don’t have the healthy bodies to win without him on a consistent basis, or perhaps any basis. Since Durant went out with a knee injury, the Nets are 2-7. In a matter of weeks, the Nets have fallen from first place in the East to sixth place and within spitting distance of having to deal with a play-in game.

It’s not just that Durant was averaging just under 30 points a game. It’s that when he is on the court, it just opens up everything for the rest of the team. There’s no moping or looking depressed when Durant is on the floor.

Last season, the Nets survived injuries to Durant, Irving and Harden during the regular season and playoffs and came within inches of beating the Milwaukee Bucks, the eventual champion, in the second round of the playoffs.

Heading into training camp, there was a feeling of elation around the team. The Big 3 were healthy and the sky seemed to be the limit. Then, right before the start of the season, the Big 3 became the Big 2 as the result of Irving’s vaccination status. Then Joe Harris underwent ankle surgery. And then, shortly after the team allowed Irving to come back on a part-time basis, Durant gets injured.

Who’s in? Who’s out? Who’s healthy? At some point, it’s hard not to get tired by the drama of it all. The Nets team that lost in Sacramento looked physically and emotionally exhausted.

This is gonna be a tough one to fix.