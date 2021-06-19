It was a grand experiment.

When Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden masterminded the building of their own super team in Brooklyn, they weren’t just pursuing another NBA title. They were chasing personal fulfillment and the challenge of trying to win with a team that they, not some metrics-happy general manager, had the biggest role in creating.

The Nets, by all accounts, are the most star-laden and talented offensive team in the NBA, and maybe in the history of the NBA. Injuries or not, that talent level won’t matter an iota if they can’t get out of the second round of the playoffs. The experiment will have failed.

So, here we were Saturday night in Brooklyn, with everything riding on the outcome of a single game, Game 7, of an Eastern Conference semifinal against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"We don’t really look beyond tonight," Nets coach Steve Nash said before the game when asked if they considered the impact a second-round loss could have on the future of this team.

It’s hard to believe that the Nets were in a do-or-die contest considering how they played in the first six game of the postseason. After rolling over Boston in five games, the Nets won their opener of this series despite losing James Harden to a hamstring injury in the first minute, then they destroyed the Bucks in Game 2.

Heading to Milwaukee a little more than a week ago, there were many predicting this team was going to roll to a NBA title. Instead, they lost Irving for the series when he sprained his ankle in the second quarter of Game 4 and needed a historic performance from Kevin Durant to hold serve and win Game 5.

Now, after a convincing Bucks win in Game 6, all eyes are on Durant again. Harden will be back on the court for his third straight game, but his mobility has been limited since coming back from the hamstring injury.

"This isn’t Kevin’s game to win," Nash said. "It’s ours and we have to play a great team game.’

No, it’s not fair to expect Durant to do the same thing twice in three games, even if his Game 5 performance did establish him as the best player in the game. What the Nets really needed was someone outside the Big 3 to step up and have a monster night.

The NBA is such a star-driven league that we sometimes forget every player on the floor is there because they were a big-time player at some level of their career. Almost every player is capable of having a huge night as we were all reminded in the Clippers’ 131-119 win over the Jazz in the deciding Game 6 of a Western Conference semifinals series.

That’s when Terrance Mann, a second-year wing who had averaged 7.0 points in the regular season, exploded for 39 points to lead the Clippers out of a 25-point hole and into the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history.

The Nets needed to find their own Terrance Mann Saturday night.

The logical candidate, of course, was Joe Harris who led the league in three-point shooting percentage again in the regular season. Since shooting a combined 8-for-16 from downtown against the Bucks in the first two games of the series, Harris is 5-for-24 from three-point range. In the last four games, he has scored three, eight, five and nine points.

"Yeah, I would say he’s due," Nash said prior to the Nets’ loss in Milwaukee, adding that he had all the confidence in Harris.

Maybe it’s the Nets fans who are due. After years of putting up with the arrogance of Knicks fans, the Nets fans had every reason to believe that something big could happen for their team, that they could not only get to the NBA Finals but be the first New York team since the Knicks in 1973 to win an NBA title.

No, a second-round exit will not cut it. The experiment will have failed.