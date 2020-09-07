This time, Serena Williams wasn’t going to let herself be knocked out of a tournament by Maria Sakkari, the power-serving 24-year-old from Greece who upset her two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open.

Williams dug down deep and managed to bounce back from a rough second set to close out Sakkari, 6-3, 6-7 (7-6), 6-3, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Monday.

“Of course I was thinking about what happened before, but this was a different match and different scenario and different moment,” Williams said in her on-court interview. “I just kept fighting.”

Indeed, it was a different moment. It’s one thing to beat Williams in a tune up tournament that she didn’t care that much about. And quite another to try to eliminate her from the U.S. Open when she is attempting to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.

The win was Williams’ 100th win at Arthur Ashe Stadium and it advances her to the tournament’s quarterfinals for the 12th straight time. In the quarterfinals, she will face an unseeded opponent — either Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova — for a semifinal berth.