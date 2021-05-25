The expectations are crazy. So crazy that Steve Nash tries not to think about them.

Just five rookie coaches have won a title since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976. Paul Westhead and Pat Riley did it with the Lakers in the 1980s. Steve Kerr did it with Golden State in 2015, Tyronn Lue with Cleveland in 2016 and Nick Nurse with Toronto in 2019.

All of them took over pretty good teams. None of them took over a team like the Nash’s Nets, a team that was put together to win it all and win it all now. From the moment James Harden was traded to the Nets and the Big 3 was formed, there has just been one goal. Anything less than getting to the NBA Finals, and actually anything less than winning that series, could very well be construed as a failure.

Before his second-ever playoff game as a head coach – Game 2 of the Nets' first-round series against Boston – Nash was asked what it was like to enter the postseason under this kind of pressure.

"I really don’t think about it," Nash said. "I don’t think about the expectations. I think about what’s the next level we can reach as a group. How can we facilitate our best effort? What’s the process that’s going to allow us to improve every day and to win games when you get buried in that type of thought process you don’t think so much about the outcome or expectations.

Still, Nash acknowledges that they exist.

"I think they’re there. It’s impossible not to feel them or think about it at times, but it doesn’t lead the day for me. I don’t lead the day thinking we have to win. I lead the day thinking how can we get better? How can we facilitate our best effort? How can we bring this group along and make things clearer for them? So that's kind of the approach and I think that takes up plenty of our time before we get to expectations."

Of all the rookie coaches to win a NBA championship, Kerr’s situation may be the closest to Nash’s. Kerr took over at team that had been brought to almost to the verge of greatness by previous coach Mark Jackson. Similarly, former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson was instrumental in getting this team to where it is today, in making Brooklyn the kind of place the top-notch free agents would want to play.

Nash worked as a player development consultant on Kerr’s staff and played a role in the team’s four NBA Finals runs and two NBA titles. He also may have learned a thing or two from Kerr, who also had no coaching experience before stepping out of the broadcast booth to take over Golden State.

One thing he learned is the importance of having a coach with experience on his bench. When Kerr took over the Golden State job, he signed longtime NBA head coach Alvin Gentry to be his assistant; Nash has former two-time coach of the year Mike D’Antoni on his.

Another thing he may have learned is a communication style that emphasizes the big picture rather than the current crisis.

When the Nets were ripping off a bunch of wins in a row, he did a good job of keeping the team from getting emotionally intoxicated with their success. And when they lost more than they wanted to, he found a way to turn it into a learning experience.

In other words, he’s kept his eye on the big picture. He knows what the expectations are, even if he doesn’t always think about them.