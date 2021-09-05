What is teenager Leylah Fernandez’s biggest challenge as she guns for the top of the tennis world?

It is telling that Fernandez didn’t list Naomi Osaka or Angelique Kerber or any other top player when she was asked that question at the start of the U.S. Open. Instead, she listed the things she has had to give up as she pursues a tennis career.

"I don’t have a normal teenage life to go to school, make friends or to the prom or graduation," Fernandez said in an interview on the WTA website. "Those are the things you see in movies and you think, oh, I want to kind of go through that and see how it is.

"But I made a decision that [going] pro was my No.1 thing and I did the necessary sacrifices to keep training and just try to improve every day."

Those sacrifices have paid off this week with an absolutely magical run in this year’s final major.

Two days after knocking No. 3 Osaka out of the tournament, she came up big again against a multiple Grand Slam champion. Fernandez rallied from a set down to defeat No. 16 Kerber, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2, on Sunday and move to the quarterfinals.

Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday, will play Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist and No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina Tuesday for a semifinal spot. Svitolina is the second highest-ranked player left in the competition after the exits of world number one Ashleigh Barty and Osaka.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tennis great and ESPN commentator Chris Evert is a believer after watching Fernandez outlast Kerber.

"I did not see this coming," she said. "I saw the Naomi Osaka match coming but when I saw she was playing Angelique Kerber, I didn’t think she could duplicate that standard of tennis . . . "This is her tournament. This is a Cinderella story for her."

The 73rd-ranked Fernandez isn’t they only young player having a fairy-tale like tournament.

She is one of three 18-year-olds who are still alive: Emma Raducanu of Britain, who plays Monday in a fourth-round match, and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, a five-set winner over Peter Gojowczyk on Sunday, is into the quarterfinals.

"To have so many young players coming through is just really great for the game, because it just shows how strong this next generation is," said Raducanu, who next plays American Shelby Rogers. "Having so many young players, I think we all inspire each other to play better."

There definitely was something inspiring in the way Fernandez battled back to beat Kerber.

Just like she did against Osaka at Arthur Ashe Stadium two days earlier, Fernandez dropped the opening set and found herself trailing in the second. This time, Kerber was up a break at 4-2 when Fernandez came back to force a tiebreaker before winning the set. Kerber’s energy seemed to fade in the third and the teen took charge of the match.

"Yeah, I think she played also one of her best matches in her career, and she had nothing to lose," Kerber said. "I think at the end it was just two, three points which decide the match. She took it in her hands."

Indeed, Fernandez has nothing to lose. She has come farther than anyone — except herself — expected her to. And at this point, no one seems to be having more fun on the court.

Yes, there are those occasional times in which she wonders what it would be like to be an ordinary teenager. But right now, they are few and far between.

"I did have to pinch myself a little bit to see that it actually happened," Fernandez said when asked how she felt about beating two great players in a row. " . . . I chose this profession, and I want to enjoy it as much as possible."