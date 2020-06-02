There is this persistent myth that sports have a unique ability to carry us through the worst life can offer.

Who can forget Mike Piazza’s home run in the first professional sporting event played in New York after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks? Or the way the New Orleans Saints gave their hurricane-decimated city something to really around in 2006?

We have all witnessed the healing power of sports, but what is happening in New York and the rest of the country right now is not going to be fixed by a great game or distraction. In fact, in the case of the U.S. Open, it could actually be made worse.

The United States Tennis Association, according to a report in the New York Times, is considering holding a double-header tennis tournament in Queens at the end of the summer. The USTA would move the Western and Southern Open, which it also owns, to Queens.

The Western and Southern Open would start Aug. 17 while the U.S. Open is slated to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Both tournaments would be held in front of limited fans or, most likely, no fans. Among the other options being considered are charter flights to the U.S. Open for tennis players, proof of negative COVID-19 tests before traveling, daily temperature checks, no locker-room access on practice days and centralized housing.

“The fundamental goal here is to mitigate risk,” Stacy Allaster, the USTA’s chief executive for professional tennis, told the Associated Press.

The problem is it’s not only a health risk that the U.S. Open is facing. There is a significant public relations risk.

One of the many things the pandemic has done is underscore the gross inequalities in our society. Whether or not the U.S. Open is held in front of fans sipping $18 grey goose cocktails, it is more than a little tone deaf to the problems of our city at large to have players competing in a country club sport behind a wall in a borough that has been one of the epicenters of the COVID-19 virus.

Millionaires flying in on chartered planes from all over the world to have their own private competition in Queens is just not a good optic. The USTA likes to tout how it generates more than $750 million each year in “direct economic impact” on the city, but what would be the impact of holding an event with limited or no fans in a city whose resources are already stretched to the breaking point.

What’s more, the players themselves don’t seem all that keen to fly into the epicenter. Defending U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal told a Spanish newspaper last month that he didn’t “see it as prudent to be competing anytime soon.”

Granted this puts the USTA in a terrible position as the $400 million generated by the tournament accounts for 80 percent of the organization’s revenue.

One reason that Wimbledon was so quick to cancel was the All England Club had a $141 million pandemic insurance policy that they had been paying premiums on for years. The USTA, like most tournaments, does not have such a policy. Even without fans in the stands, they could mitigate some of its losses because they would still get paid television rights. The USTA currently has an 11-year, $825 million deal with ESPN.

If health and government experts do allow the USTA to hold both tournaments or even just the Open, you can bet it’s going to be marketed as some sort of act of defiance. Even in these terrible times, you can’t hold the tennis world down. Sports are here to unite us!

I’m not buying it.

Stan Warwrinka playing a great match in today’s world is not the same thing as Mike Piazza hitting a home run after 9-11. It’s not going to heal a country where thousands have died and a good chunk of our population feels threatened because of the color of their skin.

We can skip a year of tennis.